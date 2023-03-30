Empathy and Guardian Transform Beneficiaries' Experience When Dealing With Loss

Empathy's platform provides logistical and emotional support to Guardian's beneficiaries, extending the care families receive beyond their payout

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empathy , the leading end-of-life platform supporting families through loss both logistically and emotionally, today announced a collaboration with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian®), a leading life insurer. Through this collaboration, Empathy's platform will be made available to families dealing with loss, offering beneficiary support that goes beyond a payout.

While the financial stability provided by insurance is a crucial lifeline to so many families following the loss of a loved one, there are many other huge burdens families must shoulder that require different layers of support. Bereaved families are left grieving and in distress, not just from the loss itself, but also from the logistical challenges that follow. According to the recently released 2023 Cost of Dying Report , bereaved families spend an average of 12.5 months resolving financial matters, and they spend a median of 12 hours per week on these tasks. The report also confirmed the impact of loss on individuals' health and wellbeing, finding that 93% of people who have experienced loss report suffering from at least one physical or mental symptom, and for a majority of people these symptoms last for a prolonged period of several months or more.

Empathy's platform offers a holistic approach to bereavement care, providing beneficiaries with the guidance and help they need at a time when they face many emotional, logistical, and financial challenges. By adding Empathy as an integral part of their services, Guardian is elevating the claims experience, showing that life insurers can be there for families with more than just financial support.

"We are proud to join with Guardian, a mission-driven company providing families with the support they need when they need it most," said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. "They are fully committed to supporting not just their policyholders, but also the beneficiaries they leave behind, going the extra mile to meet families where they are. We are excited to see real change in the life insurance category, with leading carriers realizing that adding Empathy to their services is a win-win: Beneficiaries receive the support they need, and insurers solidify trust with their customers."

"Guardian's collaboration with Empathy helps remove barriers for bereaved families struggling with loss and enables us to deliver on our commitment to provide individuals with the services and tools that best protect their families," said Michael Ferik, Head of Individual Markets at Guardian. "By offering Empathy to our beneficiaries, we can support families' emotional and mental well-being while showing we are there for them when they truly need us. In fact, we value this platform so much, we offer Empathy to all Guardian colleagues."

About Empathy

Empathy is the comprehensive support system for loss, offering bereaved families holistic guidance and care for all of the administrative, emotional, legal, and financial challenges they face after their loved one passes away. Empathy's award-winning app and care team are trusted by leading employers and insurance carriers to support their employees and beneficiaries through life's greatest challenges, saving them time, money, and stress. Recognized as a Top Digital Health Company by CB Insights and as a Most Innovative Company by FastCompany, Empathy has over three million lives under management. Headquartered in New York, Empathy has raised $43 million in funding from leading investors including General Catalyst, Aleph VC, and Entrée Capital. To learn more about Empathy, visit us at empathy.com.

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Empathy is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Guardian.

