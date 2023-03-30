BLUE MOON IS CHANGING ITS NAME BACK TO BELLYSLIDE WIT FOR A LIMITED TIME IN CELEBRATION OF OPENING DAY

The premium craft beer brand is partnering with baseball apparel brand Ebbets Field Flannels to design limited run Bellyslide Wit packaging and a capsule collection of exclusive throwback apparel

CHICAGO , March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Other beers can say they're brewed for baseball, but Blue Moon Brewing Company is brewed by baseball. Blue Moon was born in a ballpark in 1995, first brewed out of a love for baseball in the Sandlot Brewery at Coors Field. Originally named Bellyslide Wit as a nod to the act of sliding onto base, the beer evolved to become the iconic Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale consumers know and love today.To kick off the 2023 season, Blue Moon is paying homage to its original name for a limited time only.

To help bring back Blue Moon Brewing Company's bright ballpark history, Blue Moon is partnering with another legend born out of the ballpark, Ebbets Field Flannels, to design the Bellyslide Wit packaging and a capsule apparel collection. The merchandise will feature a throwback flannel baseball jersey, t-shirts and ballcaps and will be available for purchase by 21+ consumers while supplies last on the shopsite .

"We may be known for our roster of beers, but Blue Moon Brewing Company was born out of a love for baseball," said Mara Schaefer, senior director of Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Coming off the heels of Blue Moon's first ever Super Bowl ad, we wanted to celebrate the spirit of the sport that first made us shine. When looking for a partner to help us pay homage to our baseball origins, we wanted to work with a brand that was also rooted in a love for the sport. As an iconic sportswear brand best known for their field flannels and throwback jerseys, Ebbets was a natural fit."

Like Blue Moon, Ebbets originated out of a passion for baseball and a desire to craft something for their fans that made the game that they love a little bit brighter. For over 30 years, Ebbets Field Flannels has remained committed to bringing the quality, beauty and craftsmanship of mid-century American athletic garments to a 21st century public. With this partnership, Blue Moon and Ebbets will help join the world of beer and baseball in well-crafted style.

Beginning Opening Day, 21+ Blue Moon fans in select states* can enter for a chance to win a free 6-pack of Bellyslide Wit bottles to sip on or add to their baseball collection at www.Back2Bellyslide.com .

Not a winner? Blue Moon has you covered as baseball and beer fans alike can purchase items from the limited edition Blue Moon x Ebbets capsule collection to celebrate the start of the season in style.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon Brewing Company takes pride in the quality and creativity of its beers and embraces the process it takes to get there.The beer was first brewed at the Sandlot Brewery in Denver in 1995. Years later, we still pull inspiration from the people and places around us. Since our first creative twist in 1995 in Denver, we have continued to have fun experimenting and trying out new styles for our fans to enjoy. Beyond its signature Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, the Blue Moon family of brands also includes Blue Moon LightSky, a flavorful, light beer, and Moon Haze, the brand's juicy take on a hazy pale ale. At Blue Moon Brewing Company, something's always brewing. More information is available at www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com .

About Ebbets Field Flannels

From a small Seattle apartment 35 years ago, we had a simple idea to tell untold stories of baseball history through historically accurate reproduction apparel. With meticulous research we replicated original materials and sewing techniques that had been lost to the passage of time. We labored over every stitch and, with an untiring eye towards quality and authenticity, our care attracted a worldwide following of loyal customers.

Ebbets Field Flannels is now the world leader in researching, sourcing, and recreating "Vintage Authentic" fabric and apparel. Thousands of flannels later and EFF is still making vintage jerseys, authentic jackets, and ballcaps in America the old-fashioned way, using original materials and manufacturing techniques. In addition to our traditional line up of authentic caps, jerseys, and jackets, a popular new imported "Vintage Inspired" collection is now available.

Our flannels have been in movies such as "42" (the Jackie Robinson story), as well as TV shows and plays, and have appeared on major league diamonds in numerous "Turn Back The Clock" games. One of our proudest moments was closing day of the old Yankee Stadium, when our hand-crafted uniforms adorned Yankee legends like Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford.

We're excited to share that Ebbets gear, previously only available online, is now available at hundreds of Lids retail shops across the country.

