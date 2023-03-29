Vella Bioscience Inc. Granted First Patent For Use of Cannabinoids in Treating Antidepressant-Induced Female Sexual Dysfunction

The development is a major milestone for Vella

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vella Bioscience Inc. whose Women's Pleasure Serum has been dubbed the "Women's Viagra®," has announced today that the Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the brand's first patent. The patent is for the use of cannabinoids in treating Antidepressant-Induced Female Sexual Dysfunction.

"Vella's ability to do pharmaceutical-like research inside the sexual wellness consumer space is on full display with the grant of our first patent, and we expect several more to come," said Vella Chief Executive Officer Nial DeMena. "Scientific innovation is Vella's x-factor and the wellspring of our many disruptive products and technologies we have now and have ahead of us. As a company, we bring a certain 'the future-is-now' attitude to women's sexual empowerment and pleasure that is wholly unique."

The invention relates to compositions and methods containing hemp and/or cannabis-derived cannabidiol (CBD) as well as combinations with other active topical agents in treating female sexual dysfunction from the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin/norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and other common antidepressants. Millions of women taking antidepressants discontinue treatment due to sexual side-effects, and that number continues to climb. Vella will form a wholly new pharmaceutical entity to now pursue an FDA-approved treatment.

"SSRI-induced sexual dysfunction is common in women and to date there is no effective treatment. Our newly issued patent covering our novel, topical approach to this disorder will be the impetus for the formation of a new company focused on this huge unmet need in women's health. "Harin Padma-Nathan, MD, FRCS(C). Dr Harin Padma-Nathan has been the lead principal investigator (PI) for over 110 clinical trials, including Viagra®.

Vella's proprietary encapsulated liposomal on-demand CBD technology serves to advance a product portfolio of radical innovations for enhancing function in women and strengthening the promise of sexual empowerment for all. The patent grant, however, will lay the foundation for the upcoming spin-out pharmaceutical company that will use novel active topical agents to create an on-demand treatment for antidepressant-induced sexual dysfunction through a traditional FDA pathway. Vella's patent establishes it as a pioneer in the clinical beauty space of female sexual health and wellness and proves its commitment to science and innovation.

About Vella Bioscience, Inc.

Vella Bioscience, Inc. is a femtech company driven to put science in service of sexual empowerment. At the company's core, women come first. Founded by a team of medical researchers, scientists and industry experts, Vella Bioscience, Inc. leads the intersection of proprietary science and beauty for sexual wellness. The company launched with its flagship, category-first product, Vella Pleasure Serum, which is designed to give women power over their pleasure.

