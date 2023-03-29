CornerMarket Event at ETHDenver Brings Crypto Adoption into Local Small Businesses

DENVER and AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CornerMarket, a mobile application designed to make cryptocurrency accessible for everyday transactions, hosted two events during ETHDenver. The events showcased the potential for real-world crypto adoption by bringing together local vendors and attendees for a day and night of networking, entertainment, and experiential activities.

CornerMarket is a platform that is helping small businesses thrive by allowing them to accept cryptocurrency payments without having to worry about the complexities of cryptocurrency transactions. The goal of the platform is to drive crypto adoption by making it easy for users to purchase goods using cryptocurrency at local businesses.

During the day, attendees had the opportunity to explore and discover some of the best local products and services which Denver has on offer. The twelve merchants who were represented were able to expand their customer base to the cryptocurrency community and generated nearly $3,000 in sales during the four hours of the daytime event. Attendees were able to experience the best of Denver and crypto-natives were able to pay with their cryptocurrency wallets. Attendees who were new to crypto were able to sign up using their phone number and have a crypto wallet automatically generated using CornerMarket's ethereum based app.

In the evening, attendees were treated to an unforgettable night of entertainment, music, and a lottery with the chance to win over $1000 in prizes.

Both events were a hit with attendees and merchants. James Lee, owner of Tea Cloud and Poke, said, "We had a hard time during pandemic. CornerMarket truly went above and beyond to support small businesses like mine. The exposure we received at the event was invaluable, and we were able to make connections with potential new customers that we may not have otherwise had the chance to meet. It was a truly fantastic event. I was impressed with how CornerMarket brought the community together. It was a great opportunity to showcase our business and meet crypto enthusiasts who were interested in using cryptocurrency as a form of payment."

Another merchant, Paul & Tania from Sis, added, "The event was a huge success for us. We generated more sales in one day than we usually do at other pop-up events and most importantly, it's free! It's great to see a company like CornerMarket supporting small businesses like ours.The atmosphere was electric, and the attendees were genuinely interested in our products. I can't wait to work with CornerMarket again in the future, and also be an agent for the platform!"

The CornerMarket agent program is designed to help individuals and businesses become a part of the CornerMarket ecosystem and earn rewards for promoting the app and onboarding new users. Agents can support local business, and also earn a 1% commission on all future CornerMarket transactions which take place there.

"We are thrilled with the success of our events and the positive feedback we received from both attendees and vendors," said D'Narius Lewis, CMO of CornerMarket. "Small businesses have faced significant challenges during the pandemic, and we are proud to support them by providing a platform to showcase their products and connect with customers. It's clear that there is a growing demand for real-world crypto adoption, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this movement with our mobile application. We look forward to continuing to innovate and bring more accessibility to the world of cryptocurrency."

CornerMarket is committed to making cryptocurrency accessible for everyday transactions and believes that events like this showcase the potential for real-world adoption. The mobile application allows users to purchase and exchange cryptocurrency quickly and easily, making it a game-changer for the future of commerce.

For more information on CornerMarket and its mission to support local businesses and drive cryptocurrency adoption, you can visit their website at https://www.cornermarket.co or contact them at contact@cornermarket.co

