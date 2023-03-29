Clearwater Analytics Wins 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Accounting Platform

Clearwater's Powerful 'Network Effect' Offers Breakthrough Competitive Advantage for Insurers, Asset Managers & Corporations

BOISE, Idaho, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall Accounting Platform" award in the 7th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market today.

"This vote of confidence from FinTech Breakthrough proves what we've long known to be true about the power of numbers. Every Clearwater client benefits from powerful network effects. With our single instance, multi-tenant architecture, every client, whether new or existing, enriches our global data set by making it more complete, accurate and robust," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO, Clearwater Analytics. "At Clearwater, we believe deeply in unlocking the power of partnership. It's a force multiplier. To be sure, we're all better together and gain a meaningful competitive advantage by leveraging Clearwater's single source of truth for investment management."

The Clearwater platform replaces aged patchworks of on-premises software involving significant manual processes. Clearwater's software aggregates, reconciles, and validates data from more than 2,500 daily data feeds and more than four million securities that have been modelled across multiple currencies, asset classes, and countries. Furthermore, the Clearwater platform utilizes the latest machine learning and AI tools to manage complex tasks around structured and unstructured data. The cleansed and validated data runs through Clearwater's proprietary accounting, performance, compliance, and risk solutions to provide clients with powerful analytics and on-demand, configurable reporting.

"Investors, asset owners, and managers need timely, accurate and comprehensive information about their portfolios. Clearwater delivers on this need, offering a unique value proposition that breaks through and resonates with the market," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Their software is a game changer, driving better decisions about portfolios by providing accurate, timely, and comprehensive investment data. Clients can now radically simplify their current operational processes and establish greater accuracy, speed, and scalability. Congratulations to Clearwater on being our pick for the 'Best Overall Accounting Platform' award."

Clearwater is changing the investment landscape by delivering software that continually sources, ingests, models, reconciles, and validates every investment security, a continuous process that eliminates data discrepancies from clients' investment portfolios. Moreover, Clearwater's single instance, multi-tenant architecture allows us to take full advantage of best-in-class innovations with our platform and make them immediately available to the entire Clearwater client base.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

