TYR Sport Signs Professional Wrestler and Fitness Superstar Natalie Eva Marie

SEAL BEACH, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYR announces the newest addition to Team TYR, Natalie Eva Marie. As the only wrestler to make it to the main roster of Monday Night Smackdown™ almost immediately after being discovered through a Diva Search, Natalie Eva Marie has become an icon in the wrestling industry and is now making a name for herself in the fitness world.

Although her journey may not have been conventional, she remains an inspiration to many in the fitness and wrestling communities because of her candor about her journey through sobriety and the work she puts in every day to stay healthy and focused.

No stranger to overcoming obstacles, in her senior year of high school Natalie suffered an ankle injury that threatened her college soccer career. Determined to get back on the field, she put in the work and went on to become a Junior College All-American.

Part of her success in all her endeavors comes from determination, but the other part comes from her willingness to step out of her comfort zone, constantly challenging herself to try new things. Despite her admitted dislike for running, Marie completed a 52K ultramarathon in 2021, the Coldwater Rumble. She pushed her limits, fought through the pain, and through the journey fell in love with discipline, which she believes is the foundation of all success in life.

"I'm honored to be joining Team TYR and to be representing the brand. Their commitment to innovation and quality has made them my go-to for athletic gear."

In addition to her impressive resume of athletic accomplishments, Natalie has made a successful career as an actor playing Jade in Paradise City alongside Bella Thorne and Drea de Matteo. With 5.9 million followers on Instagram, she puts herself out there, raw and real, showing her grueling training regimen along with an inside look at her day-to-day life, her modeling and acting career, her marriage, and some daily inspiration.

"As our roster continues to expand, we are thrilled to welcome Natalie Eva Marie to Team TYR. She is an inspiration to her many followers and her athletic and professional prowess are unmatched," said the CEO of TYR, Matt DiLorenzo.

Since its inception more than three decades ago, TYR Sport has grown to exist as one of the world's most recognizable swimming and triathlon brands. Founded in Huntington Beach, California, the American company has garnered industry success for major technologies including the celebrated Venzo technical suit. Today, TYR has become synonymous with the most groundbreaking athletes in swimming and continues to be the choice of champions.

