Delta Honored with the ENERGY STAR(R) Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for the Sixth Consecutive Year

The U.S. EPA has recognized Delta as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for each of the past eight years

FREMONT, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leading provider of power and thermal management solutions, today announced it was recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the prominent 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence award for the sixth consecutive year. The prestigious distinction values Delta's outstanding leadership in energy efficiency over the years, demonstrated by the indoor air quality (IAQ) energy savings achieved in North America by our wide portfolio of Delta Breez bathroom ventilation fans, which in 2022 alone, saved over 30.8 million kWh of electricity for U.S. consumers. By leveraging its own DC brushless motor technology, which is 70 percent more energy efficient than traditional AC motors, over 90 percent of Delta Breez fan models are certified by the ENERGY STAR program.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition", said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Kelvin Huang, President of Delta Electronics (Americas), said, "Being recognized with top-tier accolades consistently over the years, such as the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence, is an integral part of what makes Delta a world-class corporate citizen. Delta commonly invests 8 to 9 percent of its annual revenues into innovation and employs more than 10,000 R&D engineers in 73 R&D centers worldwide to enhance its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and develop solutions that are contributing to the creation of smarter, healthier sustainable cities. Our growing capabilities in the U.S. are also a testament to Delta's commitment to Americas' sustainable future."

Wilson Huang, General Manager of Fans and Thermal Management Business Group, Delta Electronics, Inc., said, "We are proud to be recognized by the EPA for each of the past eight years for the environmental benefits our line of Delta Breez ventilation fans have generated. In line with our corporate mission, 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow', we continuously develop low-carbon products and systems based on Delta's leading DC brushless motor and switching power supply technology, which are designed to meet fast-growing customer demands such as excellent indoor air quality."

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence not only values Delta's leadership in energy efficiency over the years, but also its excellent commitment to training employees and educating customers on the benefits of the ENERGY STAR program and the certification of over 90 percent of our Delta Breez fans. Currently, Delta offers 97 fans in the U.S. that are certified to meet the rigorous ENERGY STAR energy efficiency standards, with some models exceeding the standards by up to 337 percent.

For decades, Delta's fans and thermal management solutions have been leading the industry in enhancing the energy efficiency and productivity of a wide array of critical applications in the IT, telecom, industrial, automotive, energy, appliance, and consumer electronics sectors. By currently expanding its R&D and manufacturing capabilities in key areas across the U.S., such as Texas and Michigan, Delta is increasingly contributing to the development and deployment of its IoT-based Smart Green Solutions for smart manufacturing and sustainable cities.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

