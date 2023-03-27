Vail Resorts Introduces "My Epic Gear," Reimagining Gear Ownership and Gear Rental

Guests choose the gear they want, for the full season or for the day, from a selection of the most popular and latest models

Gear will be tuned and available to guests at any participating resort, guaranteed, with free in-resort delivery plus pick up and drop off slopeside, every day

Low daily fee for only the days the guest skis or rides

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today announced My Epic Gear, a new membership program that provides the best benefits of gear ownership but with more choice, lower cost and no hassle. My Epic Gear provides its members with the ability to choose the gear they want, for the full season or for the day, from a selection of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, and have it delivered to them when and where they want it, guaranteed, with free slopeside pick up and drop off every day. In addition to offering the best skis and snowboards, My Epic Gear will also offer name brand, high-quality ski and snowboard boots with customized insoles and boot fit scanning technology. The entire My Epic Gear membership – from gear selection to boot fit to personalized recommendations to delivery – will be at the members' fingertips through the new My Epic app.

My Epic Gear will officially launch ahead of the 2024/25 winter season at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Crested Butte, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow. Further expansions are expected in future years. A limited number of Epic Pass Holders will pilot the membership at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone during the 2023/24 season.

"Having the right gear is essential to the experience of every skier and rider, however, the traditional model of gear ownership and gear rental has not changed in decades," said Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. "My Epic Gear reimagines gear ownership and gear rental, whether guests want the certainty of their gear for the season or for the day, transforming the quality, service, convenience and cost of one of the most critical parts of the mountain experience."

"Like many other business models in lodging and transportation that leverage technology and scale to allow guests to transition from ownership to the benefits of the 'access economy,' My Epic Gear will leverage our extensive footprint and experience selling, renting and delivering gear, our prime slopeside locations across our mountain resorts, our data, the relationships we have with top gear vendors and over two million Pass Holders, as well as the scale to invest in the technology and most popular gear for the guest," continued Lynch.

My Epic Gear Membership Benefits

Choose a model of ski or snowboard at the beginning of a season, and be guaranteed that model will be available any day of the season, fully tuned.

Try a different model of ski or snowboard any day, such as powder skis, based on availability.

Select from the most popular and latest skis, snowboards and boots.

Choose from name brand, high-quality ski and snowboard boots with customized insoles and boot fitting process. Option to opt out of choosing boots, if guests prefer to use their own.

Ease of free in-resort delivery, and slopeside pick up and drop off every day, at every participating mountain resort.

The new My Epic app will manage the entire experience, from gear selection to boot fitting to delivery.

Low daily fee for each day the gear is used.

The Gear You Want

At the beginning of the season, My Epic Gear members can select a favorite model of ski or snowboard and that gear will be tuned and available to them every day, at any participating resort, guaranteed.

My Epic Gear will have 15 different leading brands and more than 50 of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models available, including personalized recommendations to help guests determine the right gear for their needs. My Epic Gear's customized boot fittings will leverage scanning technology, and members will have access to name brand, high-quality boots with insoles for a customized fit. Members can also opt out of choosing boots, if they prefer to use their own.

In addition to choosing their favorite gear for the season, guests can also sample from the most sought-after brands and models of skis and snowboards for all terrains, weather conditions and skill levels, subject to availability. My Epic Gear will collect guest feedback throughout the season and will recommend the best option for a guest based upon their experience level, conditions, and the latest equipment choices, as well as reviews from members in the program.

"Most gear owners have their skis and snowboard sitting idle, untuned, for most of the year, but they want the certainty of having the gear they want when they get on the mountain. My Epic Gear will offer a much lower cost option, without the hassle of transporting, maintaining, or upgrading to the latest models, while still providing the certainty of having the gear they choose when they get on the mountain. For gear renters, My Epic Gear gets them the best skis and snowboards, name brand, high quality-boots with a customized fit, and the specific gear they want, ready for them, when and where they want it," continued Lynch.

Gear When You Want It, Where You Want It

My Epic Gear members will have their chosen gear delivered to where they are staying in-resort, and every day have the benefit of slopeside drop-off and pick-up, eliminating the need to haul gear to and from or around the resort.

The My Epic Gear experience will be completely managed seamlessly on the company's new My Epic App, eliminating the need to ever step foot in a store. Members will select their favorite gear in the app, and where and when they want it every day.

A full season My Epic Gear membership for adults will cost $50, which will unlock the benefits of all the premium gear and convenience and enable daily gear reservations for $50 per day (less than the average daily cost of owning gear for a destination guest and less than the price of premium demo rentals). Child pricing will be introduced as part of the full launch of the program for the 2024/2025 season.

Pilot Season

My Epic Gear membership will be offered exclusively to a limited number of Vail Resorts' Epic Pass Holders during the pilot program throughout the 2023/24 season at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone.

Expansion is planned for the 2024/2025 season at Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Crested Butte, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow, with further expansions planned for future seasons.

My Epic Gear is the latest innovation from Vail Resorts, which also owns and operates retail and rental businesses, including Epic Mountain Gear and Epic Mountain Rentals.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

