Smart irrigation pioneer Calsense expands leadership team with focus on the customer experience and the product development roadmap

New senior roles emphasize core Calsense strengths and ambitions for continued growth

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart irrigation industry leader Calsense has made two key appointments to its leadership team, with Dave Manzer joining as Director of Customer Experience and Larry Heminger becoming Calsense's new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO).

New leadership team members, Dave Manzer and Larry Heminger. (PRNewswire)

Calsense President and CEO A.J. van de Ven said the new appointments emphasize Calsense's strategic plans to continue growing by focusing on the customer.

"I'm extremely pleased to bring Dave and Larry onboard the Calsense leadership team," he said. "The customer experience has always been integral to Calsense's business philosophy, and these appointments will further drive a focus on our customers and the way in which they derive value from Calsense's products and services."

Manzer will take responsibility for developing a scalable, centralized service and support organization that will support Calsense's planned strategic initiatives and growth over the coming years.

"We need a customer experience model that has a high degree of cross-team collaboration and that will easily scale with the business's expansion, technology innovations and new service offerings that Calsense already has underway," Manzer said. "I'm particularly excited about this role, because it represents a chance to have a significant impact in the growth and evolution of a company with such an exemplary mission and vision – and with a terrific future ahead."

Manzer's most recent roles have been Director-level positions in healthcare IT and cloud engineering, for CommonSpirit Health and Dignity Health. Prior to that he was a Senior Technical Project Manager for Perot Systems.

Heminger joins Calsense from a CTO position at Automated Retail Technologies. He has also served as VP of Technology at EcoATM. Both of these roles saw Heminger responsible for rapid product development utilizing sophisticated SaaS platforms. In 2020, he received a San Diego Top Tech Exec Award for his technology leadership as Chief Information Officer at MemComputing. Heminger also holds several advisory roles, including with the SaaS Fintech firm Perfectna.

"I'm excited to be joining the leadership team at Calsense, helping to shape the future of smart irrigation systems and conserving one of our most precious natural resources: water," Heminger said. "I'm looking forward to working with our teams to innovate new products and to scale our technology platforms, strengthening Calsense's position as an industry leader now and into the future."

Calsense is an innovator in the field of smart irrigation. It was established in Carlsbad, California, in response to drought conditions decades ago. The company's vision is to contribute to a sustainable future by saving the world's most precious resource: water. It creates sophisticated smart irrigation solutions built on a foundation of technology, education, and partnership.

About Calsense

Calsense is a partner with the Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense® program in promoting water efficient products and services. For 35 years, the company has contributed to providing a sustainable future by developing water resource management tools and strategies, directly incorporating input from its customers. Calsense helps its customers conserve water, manage labor, and ultimately save money through smart irrigation. The company's industry-leading technology and support bridge the gap between irrigation designer, installer, landscape maintainer and water manager to provide the support needed at each phase of a project. Customers partner with Calsense for a reliable system that provides long-term value. For more information, visit www.calsense.com.

WaterSense is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Contact: Carolina Alban-Stoughton

media@calsense.com

(760) 438-0525

Calsense Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calsense