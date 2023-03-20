quip to offer Access to Professional Dental Care through Walmart's Online Hub

Visitors can receive photo or video based care from a dentist in their area

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, quip, the modern oral health company, announced a first of its kind collaboration to offer its comprehensive virtual dental care services to Walmart customers.

quip Virtual Dental Care Service (PRNewswire)

Following the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on missed dentist appointments and screenings, quip is aiming to increase focus on preventative oral care and provide better access to professional care when in need. CareQuest Institute for Oral Health conducted a survey in 2022 revealing that despite improvements in oral health since the beginning of the pandemic, major disparities still exist.

"At quip, we are excited to be expanding our offerings to millions more Americans in need of professional dental care," said Simon Enever, Co-Founder and CEO of quip. "We recognize the impact of telehealth over the past few years and see the need for teledentistry solutions that can improve access to care for Americans who may have trouble regularly accessing a dentist, whether due to geographical limitations or medical restrictions. By collaborating with Walmart, we hope to simplify and improve oral care nationwide through our unique dental products and services platform."

To utilize quip's virtual care services, all you need is five minutes and a phone. Users simply respond to a few multiple-choice questions regarding their general and oral health, and then choose between a photo consult, great for a preventative check-up to assess specific issues visible in the mouth, or a live video consult, ideal to triage emergencies and prescribe solutions to pain.

Photo consults involve taking 1-6 pictures of your mouth that are assessed by a dentist in your area who sends back a detailed digital report that highlights areas of concern such as potential cavities or gum issues, within 24 hours. This report includes treatment suggestions and options to find in-person care in your area.

Virtual care checkups are covered by most dental insurance providers or cost from $35 out of pocket. These services are not meant as a replacement for in person dental treatment, but rather a convenient and affordable way to have a preventative check-up, receive guidance between visits to the dentist, or to help assess and better triage problems.

"Walmart is committed to increasing the accessibility of health and wellness products and services for customers," said Staci Cochran, Vice President of Health & Wellness Merchandising. "The new teledentistry offering from quip allows us to build upon this commitment by providing customers with an easy, affordable way to access virtual dental services."

Users that access quip's virtual care in the quip app can also earn rewards for tracking oral care habits- such as brushing their teeth, flossing, and rinsing regularly, with whatever quip products they use. Users of quip products, such as the quip smart brush, can automatically track their habits and get tailored coaching.

Visit Walmart.com to learn more or download the free quip app today to track and improve your oral care routine, get a virtual checkup, and earn rewards for good oral health habits.

About quip

quip is a modern oral health company launched in 2015 that provides thoughtfully designed personal oral care products and professional dental care services through a digital platform that makes maintaining good oral care health more simple, accessible, and enjoyable. quip's current personal care offerings include the American Dental Association accepted (ADA seal) rechargeable and battery powered adult and kid electric toothbrushes, smart brushes, refillable floss pick and string, refillable mouthwash and gum as well as its newest product, the portable water flosser. All products are designed to drive good oral care habits, while keeping products fresh and effective with a quarterly refill delivery service. quip's professional platform which currently includes quip Virtual care services and quip Aligners, is part of quip's vision to connect personal care, oral health monitoring and professional care in one end-to-end digital oral care companion app that helps manage all your oral care needs, while guiding and incentivizing good oral care habits. Since launch, quip has sold more than 50 million products with millions of those users digitally connected and enrolled in a subscription plan that keeps brush heads and other refills replaced on the recommended quarterly schedule for maximum effectiveness. quip was co-founded by Simon Enever and Bill May. Learn more at getquip.com.

quip logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE quip