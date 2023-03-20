NEW AMAZFIT T-REX ULTRA IS LAUNCHED FOR THE ULTIMATE MULTI-ENVIRONMENT OUTDOOR GPS SMARTWATCH EXPERIENCE

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit , a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has today unveiled the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra. Crafted with premium materials, this new ultra-tough outdoor GPS smartwatch is the most high-end addition to the Amazfit T-Rex series. Setting a new benchmark for smartwatches built for professional-level outdoor exploration, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra unites the brand's outdoor-oriented product line under the new philosophy of Brave Your Adventure.

Rugged Design with High-end Materials

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is constructed with super-strong 316L stainless steel and introduces patented design elements - including the mud-resistant bridge and buttons, and adjustable lugs which help keep the watch comfortable even during intense activities. Thanks to its specially designed circuitry system and battery, many of this military-grade watch's functions can be used in temperatures as cold as -30℃, while its AMOLED display is capable of reaching a peak brightness of 1,000 nits for clear visibility in strong outdoor light.

Track Adventures with Precision & Endurance

Along with GPS tracking that's ultra-precise even in environments with high mountains and dense forests, the route navigation function has been upgraded. Imported route files can now be paired with downloadable Offline Maps which match the user's planned outdoor activity area, to provide professional-level navigation support.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra's battery life can last up to 20 days with typical usage, and users can select the new Endurance GPS mode for up to 80 hours of GPS-tracked hiking or climbing activities. Alternatively, the new Automatic GPS mode can be enabled to intelligently switch positioning settings based on satellite signal strength, to help conserve battery power in areas with strong signals.

Elite Multi-environment Activity Partner

The watch supports a wide range of land-based, water-based, and now air-based activities. The extensive list of over 160 built-in sports modes includes indoor and outdoor freediving, as well as skydiving - all of which appear for the first time on this elite addition to the Amazfit T-Rex series.

Users who want to optimize their training can now input their characteristics into the Zepp Coach™ feature to receive tailored workout plans and scientific guidance. The watch can also auto-detect dozens of strength training exercises and record which muscle groups were worked in the Zepp App, for personalized training logs.

Data from completed routes and activities can be shared to Strava, adidas Running, and other fitness apps, and users can even connect to their GoPro action camera.

Health-centered Zepp OS 2.0

Putting health at the center of everything, Amazfit's self-developed operating system brings the powerful Bluetooth connectivity needed to connect to professional devices like heart rate belts and cycling power meters, along with the power-efficiency to provide the accurate 24/7 monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen and stress levels that adventurers need on the road.

Eco-friendly Development Philosophy

The natural world is important to every outdoor adventurer, and so the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra was designed with a green philosophy, including low carbon processes and environmentally friendly packaging materials.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra comes in Abyss Black and Sahara color schemes. It is now available at Amazfit stores, Amazon and AliExpress, with prices starting from $399.99 USD (prices may vary depending on location).

