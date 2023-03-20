Nationwide Ride of a Life Time Cycling Event on April 29 Aims to Raise $1.5 Million to Improve Children's Health

Annual charity event at Life Time destinations and virtually benefits children's hospitals, local schools and community organizations from coast to coast

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As statistics continue to show a decline in children's health – from nutrition to physical movement and overall well-being – for the third year Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is aiming to make a difference by hosting its Ride of a Life Time charity cycle event on April 29 across its portfolio of athletic country clubs nationwide and virtually via the Life Time digital app.

Funds from the event are split equally among Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation, two dedicated organizations that support hospitals caring for kids and collaboration with school and non-profit leaders to help them serve minimally processed foods in schools while encouraging healthy physical activity, respectively.

Since its inception in 2021, Ride of a Life Time has raised more than $1.6 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation. Last year's event raised more than $1 million, and this year promises to be even bigger with a $1.5 million fundraising goal.

"Ride of a Life Time is an incredible opportunity for individuals and groups to support kids with both hospitals caring for children in need and schools working to provide wholesome, minimally processed foods and increase movement among kids," said Marnie Wells, Executive Director of the Life Time Foundation. "This event is about coming together as a community to make a difference in the lives of children and families who need our help. We hope everyone in our communities will join us to help achieve our goal. It's easy to hop on a bike and ride for this cause."

Anyone can participate in Ride of a Life Time and those who do are encouraged to raise a minimum of $250. Non-members of Life Time can purchase a one-day membership to their local club, with Life Time donating the proceeds to the benefitting organizations. Participants may choose from one of two ways to ride:

Ride at Life Time: Nearly 160 Life Time athletic country clubs across the country will host rides in their premier indoor cycle studios. Riders can choose to ride for one to four hours at this in-person event featuring Life Time's popular AMP, EDG and PWR indoor cycle signature formats.

Ride Virtually: Ride at home or wherever you are virtually with livestreamed cycle classes the morning of the event.

"We know that we can make the greatest impact in the health of future generations when we join together around what we're passionate about," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "We're grateful to Life Time and the Life Time Foundation for their Ride of a Life Time fundraising event. Support from generous partners like Life Time helps us continue our mission to change kids' health to change the future."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 member children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada.

The Life Time Foundation works with schools to ensure the nutrition provided through their meals is the best it can be so every child can grow up happy, strong and healthy. For some children, these meals may be the only they receive each day. The Life Time Foundation partners with 35 school districts, which impacts 3,634 school sites and 264 million healthy meals served to 1.7 million students each year.

Additionally, the Life Time Foundation supports school districts, school sites, and local community organizations nationwide through grants to help kids in underserved communities get moving in safe, fun, and enriching ways and establish healthy, active lifestyles.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About Life Time Foundation

Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit associated with Life Time, works nationwide with the goal of improving youth health. The Foundation collaborates with public K-12 schools, supporting them in serving minimally processed food in school and fund community organizations working to make sure all kids can take part in safe, fun, and enriching physical activity. 100% of every dollar donated to the Life Time Foundation directly supports its mission because all administrative costs are contributed by Life Time, Inc. For more information, or if you want to make a tax deductible donation, please visit www.ltfoundation.org

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org

