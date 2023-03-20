Kellogg Company Nourishes More Than 989 Million People Since 2015

Innovations with fiber, protein and vitamins help company move toward ESG goal of creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company is on track toward achieving its ambitious goal of creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030, including nourishing 1 billion people. Since 2015, Kellogg has nourished more than 989 million people by offering delicious and accessible food that deliver nutrients of need, address micronutrient deficiencies and help to keep people fed and fulfilled.

Kellogg's Better Days® Promise is the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which promises to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and equity, diversity and inclusion.

Our changing climate is impacting the health of people and reducing crop yields, leading to greater food insecurity. Many diverse and underserved communities are disproportionally impacted by climate change and now face higher barriers to health and access to nutritious foods. And these same communities are most at risk for undernutrition, hidden hunger and obesity.

For these reasons, Kellogg's Better Days® Promise is committed to nourishing with affordable and accessible foods that meet our Kellogg Global Nutrition Criteria (KGNC), delivering nutrients of need such as fiber and protein while also addressing micronutrient deficiency.

55% of our foods meet Kellogg Global Nutrition Criteria

58% of our foods are at least a good source of fiber (per CODEX 1 )

46% of our foods contain at least one micronutrient (per regional regulations)

90% of our foods carry front of pack nutrition labeling

"Our founder, W.K. Kellogg, was the original wellbeing visionary," said Neil McGowan, Kellogg Company's Senior Director of Global Food Systems. "Kellogg's Better Days® is our promise to continue this legacy by designing foods that deliver physical, emotional and societal wellbeing, contributing to an improved food system."

Learn more about Kellogg's Better Days® Promise and how the company is working to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 at betterdays.kelloggcompany.com .

1 CODEX source of fiber = ≥ 3g/100g

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company