BYOMA LAUNCHES MUCH-ANTICIPATED DAILY BARRIER CARE SUNSCREEN, MAKING UNIVERSALLY WEARABLE SPF ACCESSIBLE AND AFFORDABLE

NEW YORK, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the future of sun care. After three years of development, the brand's revolutionary approach to skin barrier health is going to shake up the SPF category. BYOMA's most anticipated formula yet was informed and inspired by the brand's connected community; the brand received over 10,000 requests for the hotly anticipated "step 5". The Moisturizing Gel-Cream SPF 30 fuses the science of sun care, skincare, and barrier care creating a totally invisible formula that performs like premium skincare while offering broad spectrum protection of the most efficacious sunscreen. Supercharged with best-in-class hydrators, this is THE formula to convince even the most reluctant SPF-wearers that sun care should be used daily.

Moisturizing Gel-Cream SPF 30

This ultra-effective, deeply hydrating, non-greasy SPF 30 daily moisturizer is the ultimate blend of sun care, barrier care, and skincare. The innovative, lightweight gel-cream SPF 30 formula offers broad spectrum protection from UVA/UVB rays, instantly absorbing into the skin and leaving a glowing, radiant finish with zero white cast. It's all the benefits of an SPF product with none of the drawbacks. Hyaluronic Acid and Beta Glucan help plump skin while delivering all-day hydration across multiple layers, minimizing TEWL, while our proprietary Tri-Ceramide ComplexTM works hard to safeguard the skin barrier.

Daily moisturizing sunscreen provides broad spectrum SPF 30 protection

Featuring our barrier building Tri-Ceramide Complex for sun care meets barrier care

Chemical sunscreen filters apply invisibly on all skin tones

Infused with hydrating heroes Hyaluronic Acid and Beta Glucan

Innovative gel-cream gives a dewy finish that doesn't feel like sunscreen

Blends effortlessly and comfortably, works well under make-up

Suitable for daily use on all skin types

TRI-CERAMIDE COMPLEX

Our proprietary Tri-Ceramide Complex is formulated with the three essential lipids of the Stratum Corneum at the golden ratio to help rebuild the skin barrier and restore natural moisture levels, ensuring skin functions at its best, every single day.

BARRIER BUILDING BENEFITS

PROTECTED

Provides photostable protection from UVA/UVB rays while shielding from the damaging effects of daily aggressors and pollution. The SPF is a chemical complex of 3 SPF agents (homosalate, octisalate, avobenzone) and is free-from mineral oils and silicones. Combined with our Tri-Ceramide Complex, these best-in-class filters offer complete protection for both your skin and your barrier.

HYDRATED

Hyaluronic Acid and Beta Glucan are powerful humectants known for their ability to deliver optimum levels of skin hydration. These naturally occurring molecules work as a magnet for moisture to deliver all-day hydration for dewier, plumper looking & feeling skin from first use.

INSIDE THE BOTTLE

The ultra-lightweight texture is a true SPF/skincare hybrid. Leaving zero white cast or greasy residue, this is your new daily skincare must-have for protected, glowing skin and a stronger skin barrier.

HOW TO APPLY

Apply generously and evenly onto face in the AM as the last step of your routine 15 minutes before sun exposure.

Moisturizing Gel-Cream SPF 30 | $18.99

Launching March 15th exclusively at Target

All BYOMA products are dermatologist approved, fragrance-free, and vegan friendly.

