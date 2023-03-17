CKE Restaurants appoints Max Wetzel as Chief Executive Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), parent company of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, today announced the appointment of Max Wetzel as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Wetzel succeeds Ned Lyerly.

Mr. Wetzel brings extensive experience in franchising, restaurants, and growing consumer brands. Mr. Wetzel was previously Chief Operating Officer of Papa John's International, Inc., one of the largest franchisors of restaurants in the world, with over 5,000 restaurants across 48 countries and territories, where he led the brand's dramatic turnaround to strong growth and profitability.

"The entire CKE team has built an incredible business and accomplished so much over the last several years. I see massive opportunity to build on these accomplishments and accelerate growth of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's brands," stated Mr. Wetzel.

"We are excited to welcome Max to lead CKE. His proven record leading brands to realize their growth potential is ideally suited for Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® as the brands set forth on their next chapter," said Sarah Spiegel, CKE Board Member.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved regional brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories.

