Wyndham Teams with Groups360 for Instant Multi-Room Booking Solution

Tool will give group and event planners, as well as those managing infrastructure, logistics and corporate accounts, access to real-time rates, availability, and instant online bookings—a first for the economy segment

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchisor with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, today announced a new agreement with Groups360 to bring instant online multi-room bookings to Wyndham hotels in 2023.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Logo (PRNewswire)

Powered by GroupSync™, the hospitality industry's leading direct booking solution, Wyndham hotels will have the opportunity to seamlessly integrate the platform with their hotel reservation systems, providing travel planners—from groups and events to those managing infrastructure, logistics and corporate accounts—the ability to view best available rates and availability as well instantly book rooms online.

"Over the last three years, Wyndham has invested over $100 million in major technology initiatives, giving our franchisees access to best-in-class offerings that unlock new efficiencies while helping to grow their bottom line," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Bringing franchisees access to GroupSync is just the latest example and one we believe offers incredible opportunity for franchisees, particularly those in the economy segment, where such technology is an industry first."

Hotel companies that publish live inventory and rates within the GroupSync Marketplace save travel planners valuable time by allowing them to search, shop and book blocks of rooms. Whether it's short one-to-two-night group events like youth sports, weddings and family reunions or multi-week infrastructure or logistics project like commercial construction, bridge repair or highway expansion, GroupSync empowers planners to quickly and easily book their preferred hotel instantly online or through a Smart RFP.

"Wyndham is a major player in the hospitality industry with offerings that span every segment of the industry," said Tim Flors, chief customer officer, Groups360. "Travel planners increasingly expect their hotel purchase experience to be seamless, instantaneous, and online. Wyndham's deployment on GroupSync Marketplace does just that, all while saving hotels time and helping them better serve their guests."

Planners can already book guest rooms and meeting spaces using Wyndham's global properties via GroupSync's Smart RFP and group guest rooms are expected to start being available in GroupSync for instant, online booking later this year. All are a part of Wyndham's innovative Wyndham Business program, which through a suite of tools and resources, aims to simplify business travel bookings. To learn more about Groups360 and GroupSync Marketplace, visit www.groups360.com . To learn more about Wyndham Business, visit www.wyndhambusiness.com.

About Groups360

Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company's integrated technology solution, GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and to book rooms and space directly, online or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to offer online booking for both group hotel rooms and meeting space at scale.

Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.

About Wyndham Business

Wyndham Business is a suite of tools designed to help all types of business travel planners, saving them time and money by simplifying the booking process and providing support along the way. With special discounted rates, exclusive perks, and best-in-class business tools, Wyndham makes it easier to source the right hotels and help maximize efficiency. From transient travel and long-term stay projects to conferences and more, anytime you need to book five or more rooms, Wyndham Business has you covered. It's the Total Wyndham Value.® For more information, visit www.wyndhambusiness.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 843,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers more than 100 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts