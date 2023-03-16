Synthego Introduces CRISPR Discovery Partners to Streamline CRISPR-Driven Drug Discovery Research

New partnership network combines the power of automated CRISPR cell line engineering with phenotypic, functional and multi-omic assays to optimize research workflows.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego Corp., a leading genome engineering solutions provider, announced today the launch of its service partner ecosystem, CRISPR Discovery Partners , designed to accelerate drug discovery by providing a seamless research workflow from CRISPR editing to phenotypic data and downstream services. The ecosystem brings together high-value partners including Arctoris, BrainXell, Curia, PhenoVista, and Pluristyx to offer a coordinated solution for CRISPR-driven drug discovery.

Synthego logo (PRNewswire)

Synthego launches CRISPR Discovery Partners to accelerate CRISPR-driven drug discovery research with seamless workflows

The CRISPR Discovery Partner ecosystem creates an integrated workflow starting with Synthego's CRISPR Engineered Cells through functional readouts, providing researchers with a faster, more efficient, and more reliable way to move their discoveries forward. Researchers can access the full range of genome engineering services through Synthego, as well as downstream services including small molecule screening, cell-based assays, high content imaging, iPSC differentiation, and multi-omics through partners. The result is a streamlined drug discovery process that can help accelerate the development of life-saving treatments.

Synthego's CRISPR Discovery Partners include:

Arctoris, a tech-enabled drug discovery service company, combines wet lab automation and machine learning with a world-class team of experienced drug discovery researchers to enable the accelerated development of small molecule, biologics, and cell therapy assets.





BrainXell provides differentiation services to generate high-purity, iPSC-derived human neurons, astrocytes, and microglia for research use with a focus on drug discovery. BrainXell also offers fibroblast reprogramming and select downstream assay services.





Curia, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offers products and services from discovery through manufacturing to help customers transform R&D results into real-world impact.





PhenoVista, a San Diego -based CRO, specializes in modern, human, cell-based in vitro assay development and analysis. Internationally recognized for developing and implementing both fully bespoke projects and pre-validated Ready-2-Go assay services, this award-winning research partner leverages high-content imaging to enable life scientists to accelerate their discovery of novel therapeutics and improve global health.





Pluristyx offers expertise and tools to support and accelerate the development and commercialization of revolutionary therapeutics to treat serious human diseases by providing unique products, consulting, and contract services, including cell line expansion and banking.

About Synthego:

Synthego is a genome engineering company that enables the acceleration of life science research and development in the pursuit of improved human health. The company leverages machine learning, automation, and gene editing to build platforms and products for science at scale. With its foundations in engineering disciplines, the company's platform technologies vertically integrate proprietary hardware, software, bioinformatics, chemistries, and molecular biology to advance basic research, target validation, and clinical trials. With its technologies cited in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and utilized by thousands of commercial and academic researchers and therapeutic drug developers, Synthego is at the forefront of innovation enabling the next generation of medicines by delivering genome editing at an unprecedented scale. To learn more, visit synthego.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synthego