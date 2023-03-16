STANLEY® ANNOUNCES CONTROL-LOCK™ TAPES FOR ULTIMATE USER CONTROL

Engineered for strength, reach and measuring control, CONTROL-LOCK™ tapes provide maximum durability on the jobsite

TOWSON, Md., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY®, the leading tapes manufacturer in the world and a Stanley Black & Decker brand, today announced the launch of CONTROL-LOCK™ tape measures designed for strength, reach and measuring control. STANLEY CONTROL-LOCK™ tapes range from 12-Ft. to 30-Ft. and feature a rugged, yet lightweight compact design equipped with an integrated finger brake,* providing users with maximum control and protection when extending and retracting the blade.

"STANLEY CONTROL-LOCK™ tapes are engineered to strike the perfect balance between size, performance and comfort"

"As the leading tapes manufacturer, we know that professionals demand tapes they can trust. That is why we are consistently innovating STANLEY tapes to enhance the user experience," said Peter Gabriele, Group Product Manager of Tapes at Stanley Black & Decker. "STANLEY CONTROL-LOCK™ tapes are engineered to strike the perfect balance between size, performance and comfort - empowering tradespeople to tackle any job with confidence and ease."

STANLEY CONTROL-LOCK™ tapes are ideal for use on professional jobsites and include the following features:

A lightweight, compact and ergonomic design for maximum comfort and usability

An integrated finger brake that provides improved control of the blade when measuring and retracting*

Pro-grade performance 1-In. blade width and 12-Ft. max reach**

Protective rubber over-molded casing

BladeArmor® coating treated to the first 3-In. for durability and abrasion resistance

The STANLEY CONTROL-LOCK™ line-up comprises of 12-Ft., 16-Ft., 25-Ft., 8M/26-Ft and 30-Ft., tapes sold in recyclable packaging, marking an important step forward in minimizing single use plastic from this packaging style.

The STANLEY CONTROL-LOCK™ range is available on www.homedepot.com and at other independent retailers where STANLEY products are sold. Additional product information follows below.

* Finger brake is included on all STANLEY CONTROL-LOCK™ tapes except for 12-Ft. model.

**Max reach based on maximum extension of an average end user.

About STANLEY

STANLEY has set the precedent for quality tools and engineered solutions for professionals around the globe for more than 175 years. With a legacy of reliability, STANLEY is the No. 1 tapes manufacturer in the world and continues to drive the industry forward with innovations including the STANLEY FATMAX® product line as well as hand tools, power tools, storage and accessories that make life easier. For more information visit www.stanleytools.com or follow STANLEY on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Fennell

Senior Public Relations Manager

Lindsay.Fennell@sbdinc.com

(724) 205-0640

