Identity And Access Solutions LLC Announces Name Change to CyberSolve

Virginia, March 16th. Identity And Access Solutions LLC, a leading provider of Identity Access Management (IAM) solutions, announced today that it has changed its name to CyberSolve. The company was originally founded as an IAM consulting firm in 2016, but quickly branched into providing a wide range of professional services to companies interested in IAM. The company made the switch to match the evolution of their business into a premier cyber security provider. These moves are a reflection of the company's transformation into an organization that can support clients with all of their identity and access management, cloud adoption and security, and managed services needs as well as provide them with a full suite of cyber security services.

"CyberSolve is still dedicated as an Identity & Access Management (IAM) services organization that solves multifaceted challenges and offers a wide range of services to assist your organization in defining requirements, building solid architectures, implementing solutions, and providing holistic product & process support, for on-premises, cloud and hybrid implementations," said Todd Rossin, CEO & Chief Strategist at CyberSolve. "Our continued service expansion across the Cyber Security spectrum has allowed us to additionally solve complex design and remediation, implementation, vulnerability and post-operational issues that our customers are facing when trying to put all of the "equations" together with the myriad of vendor tools that must co-exist and benefit each other." Rossin continued, "It takes a partner that has the experience and know-how to achieve success while providing for the lowest Total Cost-of-Ownership (TCO) and the highest Return on Investment (ROI). We solve those equations; thus, we have rebranded ourselves as CyberSolve."

About CyberSolve

Since 2016, CyberSolve has helped our customers plan for growth, control escalating management costs, and solve the difficulties of implementing both Cyber Security and IAM solutions across a wide range of resources. We have unparalleled thought leadership and expertise, with hundreds of multi-disciplined, expert consultants across the North America and EMEA. Our team has experience across all core verticals including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Utilities, Federal/State/Local Government, and Higher Education.

