Groundbreaking New Cybersecurity Rubric Guides Schools Toward Improved Security Practices

CLIFTON, N.J., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education technology leaders ClassLink, ENA by Zayo, and SecurityStudio have announced a groundbreaking cybersecurity initiative to help schools become cyber-secure. The initiative is set to reshape the way K-12 schools approach cybersecurity, making it more accessible and affordable.

This coalition of EdTech organizations has created the Cybersecurity Rubric (CR) for Education, a free and easy-to-use assessment tool designed to help schools self-assess their cybersecurity environment and plan for continuous improvement. Informed by NIST and other relevant cybersecurity and privacy frameworks, the rubric provides a comprehensive set of education-focused standards to help schools assess and improve their cybersecurity practices.

To further support schools, the coalition is providing free training on how to use the rubric, plus, a low-cost certification program for those who want to become Certified Cybersecurity Rubric Evaluators (CCRE).

The CCRE program addresses a common challenge for schools–the cost of hiring cybersecurity experts–by providing an affordable certification for schools to cultivate their own cybersecurity professionals.

"This initiative will transform the way K-12 schools approach cybersecurity. We are providing schools with the tools they need to assess and improve their cybersecurity practices, and we are doing it in a way that is affordable and accessible to all." - Berj Akian, Co-Founder, Cybersecurity Coalition for Education | Founder & CEO, ClassLink

"The past few years for school districts have been exceptionally challenging. In addition to dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic, education communities have become a prime target for cybercriminals. With budgets stretched thin, the Cybersecurity Rubric is an effective and powerful free resource that equips districts with the knowledge and insights needed to proactively identify vulnerabilities, strengthen their cyber defenses, and protect their students' and staffs' valuable data." - Michael McKerley, President, ENA by Zayo

Frankie Jackson, Project Lead for the Cybersecurity Rubric for Education, believes this initiative solves two of the biggest cybersecurity challenges facing schools. First, schools now have a set of education-focused standards to help them assess and improve cybersecurity practices. Second, the CCRE program provides a way to develop cybersecurity experts affordably.

"The entire K-12 education community is clamoring to find ways to improve their cybersecurity practice. Finally, we have a framework, rubric and training designed for education. Schools can expose risks and create a strategic plan to improve cybersecurity. With the National Cybersecurity Strategy of 2023, just announced on March 1st, this is a gift to schools." - Frankie Jackson, Project Lead, Cybersecurity Rubric for Education

Here's how the process will look for school technology leaders:

1. Learn how to use the Cybersecurity Rubric

2. Use the CR to evaluate your school's current cybersecurity practices

3. Become a CCRE (Certified Cybersecurity Rubric Evaluator) or engage a CCRE to verify your self-assessment

4. Use the results of your evaluation to see exactly where you can level up your cybersecurity efforts

The Cybersecurity Rubric for Education and the CCRE program will enable schools to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

School leaders and members of education organizations can access the CR, training, and the CCRE program at cybersecurityrubric.org.

