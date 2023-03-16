BS W/ JAKE PAUL RETURNS FOR SEASON TWO

After a successful inaugural season filled with A-list guests, viral moments, and over 130 million views across platforms, Paul returns for a second season

MIAMI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr, the first microbetting-focused sports betting and media company, announced today that its most popular digital show, BS w/ Jake Paul will return for season two with the first episode dropping today. The first episode will feature UFC superstar prospect, Bo Nickal, who recently dazzled in his debut at UFC 285 with a first round submission against Jamie Pickett. The second episode will feature Buffalo Bills All-Pro Safety, Jordan Poyer. The show will also feature new co-hosts Million Dollar Marco, one of the all-time bettors with multiple $3 million dollar parlay hits last year and host of betr show, 100x Club, his cohost from 100x Club, Anthony Damato, and musical artist, Kill Jasper. The Season Two launch follows a special episode of BS w/ Jake Paul that was posted immediately after the Tommy Fury fight, where he opened up to his brother Logan Paul about experiencing defeat for the first time. Season Two promises to continue delivering the most raw and unfiltered conversations and segments you'll see on any show, TV or digital.

betr logo (PRNewswire)

By every metric, season one of BS w/ Jake Paul was an enormous success. The Paul-led talk show created viral moments weekly and featured some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including Tyreek Hill, Tyler Herro, Rick Ross, Stephen A. Smith, Sugar Sean O'Malley, Israel Adesanya, Tyron Woodley, Devin Haney, and Dez Bryant. One of the top sports shows with respect to views per video, the show had more than 6 million full episode views on YouTube, more than 126 million total views across socials, and averaged 9.2 million views across Betr owned social accounts.

"I'm so excited to be back for season two," said Jake Paul. "At Betr, we continue to disrupt legacy media, and it's some of the most fun I've ever had. We listened to fan feedback, and we are back for a bigger and betr season two. We have new co-hosts with Million Dollar Marco and Anthony Damato, who are both hilarious and absolutely ridiculous. We also have one of the funniest guys I know, Jasper. All of them will bring their massive personalities on set for an even more entertaining Season Two.

Betr continues to disrupt legacy media, as it cements itself as the home for content creators to have the freedom to carry out their vision. With the recent of additions of Bo Nickal to lead Betr Combat, the first verticalized media arm launched by Betr, 100X Club, Handshake Bets, and the newly launched show, "Everybody hates Derek," which centers around Betr's wildly popular "Fade God," Betr has experienced unprecedented success with their media properties in just seven months since launch.

Betr first launched its real-money gaming app in Ohio on January 1, 2023, with plans to launch in Massachusetts and Virginia shortly. For more information on Betr, visit betr.app or follow @betr on TikTok , Instagram, and Twitter .

ABOUT BETR:

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is the fastest sports betting media brand in the U.S. and the first microbetting-focused gaming company that is pioneering a new way for fans to engage with sports. Microbetting allows users to bet on individual plays and events – pass or rush in football or if the next free throw will be good in basketball – rather than the outcome of a game. With its simple and intuitive user interface, Betr aims to solve a problem with traditional sportsbooks – a complicated and confusing user experience with numbers and odds that look more like a spreadsheet than a sportsbook. Since publicly launching its brand in August 2022, Betr has seen unprecedented growth while generating over 750 million impressions and 45 million engagements across its social channels. To learn more about responsible play, please visit betr.app/responsibility .

CONTACT:

contact@betr.app

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE betr