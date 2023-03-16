Alcami Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the promotion of Ken Morgan to Chief Financial Officer.

Ken brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with considerable experience in finance, mergers, acquisitions, and information system implementations. Ken joined AAIPharma (now Alcami) in 1997 and has served in numerous financial leadership roles throughout his long-standing tenure with the company. Before rejoining Alcami, he was the Vice President and Controller of TriPharm Services, a parenteral contract manufacturing organization acquired by Alcami. Ken has a BS in Accountancy from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

After an exceptional 40-year career spanning all facets of the pharmaceutical industry, Alcami Chief Financial Officer Eric Evans has announced his intention to retire in 2023.

"Eric's track record as CFO of multiple high-growth organizations is truly impressive, and we thank him for his leadership and contribution at Alcami," commented Patrick Walsh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Alcami Corporation. "We also congratulate Ken on his promotion, knowing his leadership skills and 24 years of tenure at Alcami will serve him well in his new role."

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across five US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

