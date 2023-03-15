WERFEN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF IMMUCOR, INC., EXPANDING LEADERSHIP IN SPECIALIZED DIAGNOSTICS

Werfen announced in November 2022 that it reached an agreement to acquire Immucor, Inc. for approximately US$2 billion .





The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals.





The Transfusion and Transplant product lines complement Werfen's existing Hemostasis, Acute Care and Autoimmunity business lines, expanding its portfolio of Specialized Diagnostic solutions for hospitals and clinical laboratories.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Werfen today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Immucor, Inc., after obtaining all necessary regulatory and antitrust approvals. Immucor is a privately held, US-based company, in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) sector, with a solid global presence in the Transfusion and Transplant markets.

"During our more than 50-year history, we have demonstrated our strong commitment to expand our IVD business through organic growth, complemented with highly strategic acquisitions," said Carlos Pascual, CEO of Werfen.

The price of the acquisition was approximately US$2 billion, financed by a combination of cash on-hand and bank debt facilities, syndicated by 19 national and international entities, led by BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank and HSBC. As part of its credit management, Werfen plans to refinance part of the debt in the capital markets, as well as quickly reduce the level of indebtedness. Following the announcement of the acquisition, Standard & Poor's affirmed Werfen's investment grade rating (BBB-) with a stable outlook.

With the integration of Immucor, Inc., Werfen expands its presence as a company of reference in the Specialized Diagnostics market and grows its portfolio of diagnostic solutions for hospitals and clinical laboratories. In addition, revenues will exceed €2.2 billion, and the Company will have seven technology centers and employ more than 7,000 people worldwide; with a direct presence in more than 30 countries and in more than 100 territories through distributors.

About Werfen

Founded in 1966, Werfen is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of Specialized Diagnostic instruments, related reagents, automation workcells, and data management solutions for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. The Company's business lines include Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics, Autoimmunity, and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Werfen operates directly in more than 30 countries and in more than 100 territories through distributors. For more information, visit werfen.com

About Immucor

Founded in 1982, Immucor is a global leader in Transfusion and Transplant diagnostics, facilitating patient-donor compatibility. The Company strives to create a world where anyone, anywhere in need of a transfusion or a transplant receives the right blood or transplant that is safe, accessible, and affordable. With the right match, a life can be transformed, together. To learn more, visit www.immucor.com.

Legal notice

This document contains forward-looking statements about our business, financial data, and events related to the prospects of Werfen. These forecasts can be identified by the use of words such as "expectation", "vision", "anticipation", "intention", "plan", "belief", "search", "estimate", "future", "project", or words with a similar meaning. We may also make projections in other reports, presentations, and press releases. Furthermore, our sales representatives may occasionally make forward-looking statements. These projections are based on our current expectations and on certain hypotheses, many of which are beyond the corporation's control and subject to a series of risks and uncertainties. In the event that any of these risks or uncertainties should materialize or the underlying expectations are not fulfilled, the results or performance of Werfen may differ substantially (either positively or negatively) from those explicitly or implicitly forecast. Werfen assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made previously.

The Werfen logo is a trademark of Werfen.

