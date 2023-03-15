Pillars of Finance: New Alternative Investment Event Takes the Stage

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4th, 2023, Pillars of Finance, sponsored by Preferred Trust Company, will host its inaugural virtual event featuring industry expert speakers from Ignite Funding. Investors across the U.S. will learn how to add above market average yield, passive real estate investments into their retirement account to reap the benefits of tax-deferred or tax-free growth.

As markets fluctuate, laws change, and taxes inevitably increase, it is more apparent than ever before that Americans need to employ every advantage at their disposal to reach their retirement goals.

Pillars of Finance is an investment community created by industry experts for investors of all levels. Each event is specifically tailored for the exploration of different alternative assets such as cryptocurrency, oil and gas, and precious metals to name a few. Investors will be able to use these alternative investment pillars to build the foundation for strategic tax-sheltered growth.

"When traditional investments are volatile, alternative investments are talked about," says Carrie Cook, CEO of Preferred Trust Company. "As a self-directed custodian, we see through a microscope the alternative investments that are performing for our clients, and we want to share this with you. Join us as we take a deeper dive into alternative investments with leading experts to diversify your investment portfolio."

About Pillars of Finance

Pillars of Finance is sponsored by Preferred Trust Company, one of the leading self-directed IRA custodians in the industry. As an advocate for retirement savers, Preferred Trust Company realized that the greatest barrier to entry into alternative investments is knowledge. Pillars of Finance will host events throughout the year to provide investors of all levels with the tools they need to navigate investments that were once reserved for the extremely wealthy.

