Jacobs to Manage Infrastructure Program for Fulton County Schools

DALLAS, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Fulton County Schools (FCS) in Atlanta, Georgia to manage the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) Capital Improvement Program. The current program will implement FCS' Capital Plan 2027, which includes $648 million in capital improvements for FCS facilities, safety and technology systems.

Under the new 66-month contract, Jacobs will manage infrastructure modernization projects, including the new construction of five schools, and major renovations of 18 other schools and two non-instructional facilities within the school district.

"Delivering nearly 300 projects in the past ten years to improve FCS' infrastructure, technology and safety systems affirms our promise to create a more connected, sustainable world," said Jacobs Senior Vice President and General Manager Katus Watson. "We'll continue to be a robust, collaborative partner focused on innovation and integrated solutions to help deliver the best learning environments for the next generation of thinkers and doers."

"Fulton County Schools is pleased to continue its relationship with Jacobs. We share a vision that school buildings should be well built and properly maintained so that students and teachers have the optimal environment for learning and teaching," said Fulton County School District Chief Operations Officer Noel Maloof. "Our partnership over the years has led to more efficiencies and better processes, and these result in a fiscally sound capital program that has earned our community's confidence."

Additional planned work includes districtwide renovations of elementary school media centers, improvements to audiovisual and IT systems, renovations to roofing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and energy-efficient lighting systems, as well as upgrades to fire protection and communication systems. For Capital Plan 2027, Jacobs is teaming with long-term partner Gude Management Group and Corporate Environmental Risk Management.

Fulton County School District is the fourth largest school district in the state of Georgia with more than 94,000 enrolled students and more than 10,900 employees.

This is the third consecutive five-year contract award to Jacobs since 2012, and the company has managed construction projects worth more than $1 billion for FCS during that time.

Jacobs is one of the world's largest providers of technical, professional and construction services and a major solutions provider and program manager for school districts, higher education institutions and facilities managers. Engineering News-Record has ranked Jacobs as the Number 1 Program Management Firm for the third consecutive year.

