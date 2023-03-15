Introducing Metabolism Makeover: Ditch the Diet, Train Your Brain, Drop the Weight for Good

SEATTLE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're struggling to meet your weight-loss and healthy-eating goals for the year, you're not alone. Most of us have been there, trying different diets only to feel discouraged and frustrated in the end. But what if there's a better way to approach weight loss and metabolic health?

Author Megan Hansen, registered dietitian nutritionist, brings over a decade of experience working with clients. Megan is the founder and CEO of Metabolism Makeover, a virtual nutrition-coaching business that has transformed the lives of over six thousand clients. With a focus on weight loss and metabolic health, Hansen has created a simple framework that provides the tools to finally achieve sustainable weight loss and optimal health.

In Metabolism Makeover: Ditch the Diet, Train Your Brain, Drop the Weight for Good, Megan strips away the complexity and confusion surrounding dieting and replaces them with a science-based approach to weight loss and healthy eating. By learning about the six key pillars of the Metabolic Ecosystem—blood sugar control, muscle, movement, stress management, good sleep, and a healthy gut—and how to adjust each pillar to fit their lifestyle, readers can master the art of long-term weight loss.

Hansen also teaches readers how to get their subconscious mind on board with change; how to use the informed intuitive-eating approach to predict, manage, or prevent cravings; and how to handle Diet Danger Zones, like vacations and holidays, with her Next Best Choice framework.

Metabolism Makeover is not just a book; it's a complete guide to transforming your body and life. With three days of sample exercises designed to build muscle, activities to add more intentional movement to your day, and ways to heal and improve gut health, this book is packed with valuable tips and suggestions that readers can start using right away.

For readers ready to ditch the diet and learn how their body actually works, Metabolism Makeover will be available on May 2, 2023.

