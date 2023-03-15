Internet Testing Systems (ITS) Wins ATP's Innovation Fast-Pitch Audience Choice Award for Continuous Certification Solution

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a leading testing and assessment solutions provider, is proud to announce they were awarded the Innovation Fast-Pitch Audience Choice Award at the 2023 ATP Innovations in Testing conference. ITS presented its revolutionary Continuous Certification solution, transforming how professionals maintain their certifications.

ITS's Continuous Certification solution was recognized for its potential to be a game-changer in the industry.

The Innovation Fast-Pitch Audience Choice Award is selected by the audience using a voting system to select the company that demonstrates the most innovative technology for the industry. ITS's Continuous Certification solution stood out from other advanced technologies and was recognized by the session's audience for its potential to be a game-changer in the assessment industry.

ITS's Continuous Certification solution reimagines recertification by providing a flexible, personalized, and more meaningful path. The solution is designed to assist adult learners in retaining content by delivering it in short, recurring exams over a period. This modern solution can deliver learning anywhere a candidate requires and promotes ongoing certification, practice exams, and learning libraries to improve skills and knowledge.

"We are thrilled to receive this award and be recognized by our peers for our innovations in the assessment industry. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive every day to create solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients," says Brodie Wise, EVP of Business Development and Marketing at ITS. "We're excited to continue working on Continuous Certification and bringing this game-changing solution to professionals worldwide."

