Forum Health Announces Third Annual Group Detox for Optimal Health

FLINT, Mich., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health , a nationwide network of integrative medicine clinics, is proud to announce its annual nationwide group detox program, GDRx, this spring. The program helps participants eliminate everyday toxins from their bodies to promote optimal health through guided detox and nutrient support.

Toxins are present everywhere in our environment, from the air and food we eat to the products we use. Exposure to these toxins can lead to a variety of health issues. The body has natural detoxification pathways, but it can become overwhelmed by the constant barrage of toxins we encounter which is why periodic detox is essential for maintaining good health.

GDRx is a 10-day detox program to help participants eliminate toxins and begin to restore optimal health. Participants in the GDRx program reported a 40% reduction in HS-CRP inflammation markers, a 43% reduction in reported symptoms and an 8-pound average weight loss. The program's protocol includes an elimination diet, supplements, lifestyle modifications, and support from a team of experienced health coaches.

One of the most significant benefits of the annual group aspect of the detox is the power of group coaching. Research shows people are more likely to stick to a program when they have the support and accountability of a group. The program includes regular group meetings where participants can connect with others and receive support to stay on track.

"GDRx is our most popular program. Our patients enjoy the group aspect of the detox so much that it sold out the last two years, and we've now made it an annual event," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "Wellness goals are better achieved and maintained through community and our nationwide group format offers just that!"

Registration is now open. Participants can select from two start dates, April 17 or May 1. The program includes all you need to support your body's natural detox system and more!

To learn more and register, click here.

