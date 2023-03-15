Connected Nation named among Best Places to Work for the 12th time as it seeks to expand workforce nationally

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. This is the 12th time the national nonprofit, based in Bowling Green, Ky., has received the honor.

Connected Nation (PRNewsfoto/Connected Nation) (PRNewswire)

Our success is linked to our amazing staff. We can't waste this opportunity to help leaders close that connectivity gap.

"This is one of the greatest honors our company can receive because it come from the input and feedback of our staff," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "Leadership at Connected Nation works hard to create a company culture that both empowers staff and provides a space for innovation and creativity. These things are critical as we tackle the difficult task of closing the Digital Divide across the US. This is especially important now as we are in an unprecedented moment in our country's history—a time when both funding for and understanding of the need to connect every American to high-speed internet have come together in a way never seen before and likely will not be seen again. Our success in this mission is inextricably linked to our amazing staff, and we simply cannot waste this opportunity to help state and community leaders finally close that connectivity gap."

The Kentucky Chamber bases the selection process on an assessment of each company's policies and procedures, and the results of an internal employee survey. Winners are placed in three categories: small, medium, and large companies.

Connected Nation falls into the small-sized employer category (those employing 15-149 U.S. employees) and is right now looking to fill additional positions immediately. These job opportunities can be found at https://connectednation.org/careers/.

"If you're looking for a workplace where you can feel valued and do good things in the world, Connected Nation is a great organization to consider," said Melanie Hatfield, Human Resources Manager, CN. "We are growing at an incredible rate and have several current positions we are trying to fill and will likely have more as we become involved in new states and communities that are tackling their connectivity issues. This honor comes directly from the responses of our team members, so you can truly bet on CN being a great place to work. "

This is the 19th year for the competition. The alphabetical list of all the 2023 winners can be found by clicking here. The rankings in each business category will be announced on Thursday, June 8 during an award dinner held at the Center Bank Center located in Lexington, Ky. The highest ranking CN has received is 5th in the small company category.

About Us: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connected Nation