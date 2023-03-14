VIU by HUB Partners with Fetch Pet Insurance to Expand Personal Insurance Offerings on its Digital Brokerage Platform

Customers can now purchase and access trusted advice on pet insurance in addition to auto, home, condo, renters and life

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU) , a digital insurance brokerage platform, announced today its partnership with Fetch Pet Insurance , a leading pet insurance provider offering the most comprehensive pet insurance in North America. The move expands the personal insurance coverage offered by VIU and enables pet parents to receive proactive advice that evolves with their needs and budget.

Powered by Hub International , a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU is rapidly innovating the personal insurance space with its embedded broker platform and omnichannel approach featuring a digital-first experience, supported by personalized live agent interactions and trusted advice.

The addition of pet insurance comes amid rising healthcare costs for pets. According to a recent Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog and cat owners, more than 42% couldn't afford a surprise veterinarian bill, putting both pet owners and veterinary practices at financial risk.

"As much as we love our pets, we know they come with both risks and rewards," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "VIU's partnership with Fetch enables us to deliver the same level of confidence in coverage to pet parents as we do to those seeking home and auto policies. No one should have to choose the health of their pet at the expense of their financial health."

In addition to being available online for consumers, VIU's platform can be integrated seamlessly into the systems of partners, including veterinary practices, to provide added value and support for clients seeking pet insurance.

Fetch combines the most comprehensive coverage with predictive health technology that provides personalized content so pet parents can give their dogs and cats a longer, healthier life. Fetch covers more injuries and illnesses than most carriers and gives pet parents the flexibility to use any vet in the U.S. and Canada.

"At Fetch, we believe you should spend less time worrying about vet bills and more time enjoying your pets," said Paul Guyardo, President and CEO of Fetch. "By partnering with VIU by HUB, we are making it even easier for pet parents everywhere to get the most comprehensive coverage around."

In addition to pet insurance, VIU offers fast and seamless quoting alongside personalized coverage and advice for home, condo, renters, auto and life. VIU customers can engage with advisors online or by phone to shop for, compare, purchase and navigate policies while receiving expert advice.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch Pet Insurance provides the most comprehensive pet insurance in North America through one universal coverage plan. As the only pet insurance recommended by The Dodo, the most-viewed and most-engaged animal brand in the world, Fetch also offers pet parents actionable, data-driven health and wellness advice that can help them stay ahead of their pet's health and enjoy more good days together. Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch by The Dodo, Fetch by The Dodo, LLC in Michigan & New Mexico, and Fetch by The Dodo Insurance Services, LLC in California) and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation, or AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. Fetch is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

