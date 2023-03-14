Treehouse Almonds joins The Almond Project Partners in Receiving New Hope Regeneration and Sustainability Award

The Regeneration and Sustainability Award honors trailblazing work by Treehouse California Almonds and The Almond Project partners to advance sustainable farming methods in California's almond industry.

EARLIMART, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse California Almonds, a leading provider of almond ingredients to the baking and confectionery industries, was among a coalition of industry innovators receiving the New Hope Regeneration and Sustainability Award on Thursday for their trailblazing efforts to promote sustainable almond farming methods.

"All of us at Treehouse are honored to be receiving this award for our contributions to The Almond Project" M. Trevisani

The award was presented to The Almond Project, a multi-year, farmer-led partnership that is identifying more sustainable almond farming methods to help create a more resilient future for almonds. The project brings together advocates – farmers, scientists, brands, technical services providers, processors, and customers – who collaborate to evolve the health of the nation's food system. In addition to Treehouse California Almonds, the partners in The Almond Project include White Buffalo Land Trust, Pacific Ag Management, Simple Mills, Daily Harvest, and Cappello's.

The New Hope Regeneration and Sustainability Award was announced at the New Hope Community Purpose and Impact Awards ceremony on March 9, 2023, as part of the New Hope Network/Natural Products Expo West event in Anaheim, California. Expo West is the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry.

"All of us at Treehouse are honored to be receiving this award for our contributions to The Almond Project," said Mauro Trevisani, CEO of Treehouse California Almonds. "As a leading almond ingredient provider we are proud to work closely with our partners to lead a movement that's important both to the environment and to the communities that rely on agriculture to sustain their daily lives."

The New Hope Community Purpose and Impact Awards recognize individual and organizations who stand out as directly aligning with New Hope's purpose to cultivate a prosperous, high-integrity consumer packaged goods and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people and regenerates the planet.

Treehouse California Almonds provides superior-quality almonds and almond ingredients to customers in more than 50 countries. Tracing its roots to the 1980s, Treehouse processes its products in a state-of-the-art, almond-only facility. The company strives to operate sustainably and offers enhanced food safety traceability because it sources its almonds from a select group of California's premier almond producers.

