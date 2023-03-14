Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Allies Call on Minnesota Officials to Prioritize Clean Water Over Nickel Mining

Water Over Nickel initiative addresses complexity of clean water crisis and green energy needs in a bid to protect water, land, cultural traditions, and communities from damaging nickel mining practices in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe today announced the launch of Water Over Nickel, an initiative to protect Minnesota's water, land, people, and cultural traditions from the negative impacts of nickel mining. National and local allies and experts joined the Band for today's announcement, including Earthjustice and the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA).

Water Over Nickel will raise collective awareness of the risks associated with the Tamarack Mine, a nickel mine proposed by Talon Metals Corp. The proposed mine is located just 1.3 miles from the homes of Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe community members at Round Lake, and near cultural sites, including Rice Lake and Sandy Lake. The surrounding watershed flows into the Mississippi River and St. Croix watersheds, putting critical downstream drinking water sources and natural habitats at risk.

"Nationally and globally, we are facing a clean water crisis caused by drought, pollution, infrastructure decline, and overconsumption," said Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Commissioner of Natural Resources Kelly Applegate. "Minnesota is blessed with abundant clean water resources, and they are not to be taken for granted. While the Mile Lacs Band of Ojibwe is concerned about the threat of climate change and determined to find solutions to slow its impact on our environment, in the case of the proposed Tamarack Mine we are asking our leaders and regulators to prioritize clean water over nickel."

Mille Lacs Band leaders and Water Over Nickel allies are available for interviews upon request. Photos and logos are available for media use. Additional information about Water Over Nickel and the risks associated with the proposed Tamarack Mine can be found at waterovernickel.com and on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe