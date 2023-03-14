Laronde to Present at the RNA Leaders Europe Congress

Avak Kahvejian, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, to Present on "Programmable Medicines 2.0 with Endless RNA"

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laronde, the company pioneering Endless RNA™ (eRNA) – a novel, engineered form of RNA that can be programmed to express proteins inside the body for breakthrough treatments, today announced that Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the RNA Leaders Europe Congress in Basel, Switzerland on March 15, 2023.

Kahvejian's presentation, "Programmable Medicines 2.0 with Endless RNA," will be featured within the event section: "Innovation Rapid Fire: Next-Generation RNA Leaders," and will take place at 11:35 a.m. local time. The presentation will focus on Laronde's eRNA platform, and its ability to enable a new class of drugs that can be programmed to express proteins in the body, are redosable, and can be administered through simple delivery mechanisms, resulting in highly tunable protein levels. Kahvejian will underscore how eRNA solves many of the limitations of other drug modalities and unlocks new opportunities for creating first-and best-in-class therapeutics.

"I look forward to joining colleagues in the scientific community who are at the forefront of RNA innovation to discuss the next generation of RNA approaches and therapeutics," said Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Laronde, and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "At Laronde, we are energized by the potential of the eRNA platform to fundamentally change drug development and broadly expand therapeutics beyond what exists today."

Kahvejian will also join a panel on March 15th at 10:05 am local time entitled "Investment opportunities for Nucleic Acid Targets, Vaccines & Therapeutics." This session will spotlight life science innovators and investors who are exploring different RNA therapeutics and vaccine applications.

About Endless RNA™

Ribonucleic Acids, or RNAs, play a significant role in biology. Among their functions, they provide the "code" that instructs cells to produce or regulate proteins, the building blocks of life and important regulators of disease processes. Because RNAs provide coded instructions to cells, they can be programmed to produce specific effects. This approach has been validated by the successful development of several important RNA-based medicines, but RNA's potential as a drug development modality has just begun. Endless RNA™, or eRNA, was invented at Flagship Labs and is a new class of synthetic, closed-loop RNA. Because eRNA has no free ends, it is not recognized by the immune system and is very stable, enabling a long duration of protein expression. In addition, eRNA can serve protein-coding and non-protein-coding functions, and its protein translation capabilities are completely modular — switching an eRNA "protein sequence cassette" enables the expression of a different protein or multiple proteins that can be tuned as needed on an application-by-application basis.

About Laronde

Laronde is pioneering a platform that offers a completely novel way of modulating human biology. Endless RNA™ (eRNA), invented at Flagship Labs, is a uniquely engineered RNA that can be programmed to express diverse proteins inside the body. It is persistent, non-immunogenic, allows for repeat dosing, and offers flexibility in formulation and delivery. Laronde was founded in 2017 by Flagship Labs, the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering. The company is rapidly scaling to support the parallel development of multiple programs across many disease areas. To learn more, please visit the company's website at https://www.laronde.bio/ or Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

