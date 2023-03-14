At Home Selects Ovative as Media and Measurement Agency of Record to Unlock Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Home, the Home and Holiday Superstore, selected Ovative Group to accelerate growth with a customer-centric approach to paid media and measurement. Ovative's team of data-driven, full-funnel media experts are a perfect fit to help At Home optimize their media and measurement capabilities at a national and local level, driving scale and efficiency to support the over 260 At Home locations in 40 states.

Ovative will develop and execute best-in-class media strategies across Paid Search, Paid Social, Display, Video, and Affiliate channels. Ovative will also deploy MAP, Ovative's proprietary measurement technology, to understand the impact of marketing efforts on all sales channels. MAP utilizes an industry-leading approach, unifying Media Mix Modeling (MMM), and Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) capabilities to measure the impact of both digital and traditional marketing on overall business. MAP is custom-built to help marketers accelerate growth in times when every dollar matters, and customer data and privacy are top of mind.

At Home's partnership with Ovative will also unlock access to EMR (Enterprise Marketing Return), a next-generation metric replacing ROAS. Ovative will help At Home understand which media channels and tactics will drive bottom-line growth, power traffic and store sales, and exceed growth goals for this growing retail brand.

"Here At Home, our entire focus centers with our customer," says Susan Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer. "Ovative's powerful audience-management approach that employs efficiency in reaching customer segments with a brand-right, performance-minded message aligns with our goals. At Home offers designer looks for less across every style, room, season and budget. We cover a wide swath of customers and styles and personalizing our messaging by customer efficiently is critical to growth for our brand."

"We are thrilled to bring Ovative on board as our media agency. We are impressed with their people, thought leadership, media expertise, proprietary technology solutions and advanced measurement capabilities. We know they are going to help us reach new and existing customers in ways that drive our business and bring our Home and Holiday superstore to life across all media channels," said Melissa Clark, Sr. Director of Media.

"The At Home team has truly made us feel "at home" from the start of this relationship. We are proud to partner to accelerate At Home's growth focusing on the customer and doubling down on measurement with MAP. We share a relentless focus on driving results and are excited to see the impact." – Jay Eyunni, VP Client Services, Ovative Group

At Home joins a deep roster of brands coming to Ovative seeking a marketing and measurement partner to help transform their business including Coach, Kate Spade, General Mills, Duluth Trading Company, Sleep Number, and more.

At Home, The Home and Holiday Superstore, offers up to 45,000 on-trend home products to fit every room, style, budget or season. From furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares, to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor, At Home offers décor for all, and always for less. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, At Home currently operates 261 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.

Ovative Group is an independent media and measurement firm that helps clients drive and deliver measurable marketing performance. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative brings media, measurement, and consulting together under one roof to measure the holistic impact of marketing on clients' total business using its proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR). Ovative's team of marketing experts serves as a trusted partner for its national world-class client base of marketing leaders across many industries. Ovative is recognized as an industry leader and has received awards including Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, Star Tribune's Top Workplaces, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50, and Inc. 5000. For more information about Ovative, visit ovative.com or follow Ovative on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

