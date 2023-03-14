ELLKAY RELEASES A NEW INTEROPERABILITY PLATFORM, LKOPERA, A HOLISTIC DATA MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in interoperability, announces the release of a new interoperability platform to the digital healthcare market. LKOpera, the interoperability platform from ELLKAY, is the solution to improve efficiencies and speed, empowering health organizations with a data management strategy that is in line with the needs of today and the future. LKOpera leverages ELLKAY's 20 plus years of experience and more than 58,000 connections to bring significant advantage to healthcare organizations. With LKOpera, ELLKAY's healthcare partners can execute a connected digital ecosystem across all their ancillaries and partners in one elegant, cloud-based platform.

(PRNewsfoto/ELLKAY, LLC) (PRNewswire)

LKOpera enables disparate systems to share data harmoniously, resulting in accelerated implementations and faster go-lives. This platform gives teams full control and a transparent view of all data access to track, monitor, and manage where data goes. The LKOpera Platform consolidates implementations and provides a scalable solution that fits small and large healthcare organizations, orchestrating enterprise interoperability and healthcare data management across the healthcare continuum and solving a recognized need for faster and more manageable deployments of integrations, interfaces, and data aggregation solutions with the push towards digital transformation.

Ajay Kapare, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer of ELLKAY said, "Our CIO partners place digital technology at the forefront of their growth strategy. In strategic meetings with our partners and the market, we grew to recognize the immense need in the market to provide a solution like LKOpera. We are thrilled to deliver this solution that provides a holistic data management strategy to them."

Progressive digital health leaders have shifted their implementation roadmap strategies. Instead of addressing single solutions, they are seeking a modern platform that alleviates the challenges of disparate systems and data and delivers long-term scalability across data aggregation, internal and external interface management, and data transformation projects.

Dan Howard, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at San Ysidro Health said, "ELLKAY is our strategic data management partner. The core of our business requires a deep integration across data archiving, migration, and interoperability making this a true partnership."

Cherodeep Goswami, Chief Information Officer at University of Wisconsin Health System added, "Interoperability is much more than a tool or a product. It is a hidden cost that we all bear every time with a new system, a new workflow, or when a new service area is introduced in our environment. It will require the innovation and collaboration of many across health systems and vendor partners to reduce the overhead costs of connectivity and moving data."

Gurpreet Singh, ELLKAY's Vice President of Interoperability Solutions said, "LKOpera brings ELLKAY's innovation and experience together in a modern solution with simplicity. We are proud to bring a solution to healthcare organizations that empower their future-focused digital data strategy. With LKOpera, our healthcare partners will be able to build a digital ecosystem to allow growth and support what matters most: significantly reducing operational costs while still delivering personalized, affordable, improved care experiences to patients."

To learn more about LKOpera or to discuss how this solution can assist your organization, schedule a meeting with us at ViVE (booth #1826) or HIMSS (booth #213), visit ELLKAY.com.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, serving as the single partner to healthcare organizations for their data management and interoperability solutions. ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Since 2002, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 58,000 practices connected and 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ELLKAY, LLC