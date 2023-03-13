Drug Reference Made Easy with Sanford Guide Accessible within PrecisePK

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader of Bayesian guided model-informed precision dosing, PrecisePK, and distinguished infectious disease guideline provider, Sanford Guide, today announce a joint effort to make clinical decision support more timely, accessible, and user-friendly at the point of care.

With this partnership, Sanford Guide resources can be seamlessly accessed by subscribers within the PrecisePK platform, making concise clinical guidelines for anti-infective agents and associated diseases easy to reference throughout patients' therapeutic management.

Through decades of endeavor, PrecisePK has built a sizable network of pioneers among medical and pharmaceutical professionals, whose goals are unanimously to put patients' safety first and dedicate to evidence-based practice in dosing and beyond. In the midst of the worldwide rising antibiotics resistance crisis, this partnership is a pledge to provide clinical tools that make meeting requirements in care, compliance, and cost effortless. With this integration, members of PrecisePK and Sanford Guide will benefit from the improvement of such pharmacovigilance practices.

Edited by distinguished infectious disease experts from leading academic and clinical centers, Sanford Guide content covers treatment options for infectious diseases, syndromes, and pathogens. Guidelines are updated daily with the best available evidence and designed for use by various medical professionals.

"Sanford Guide prides itself on providing concise, reliable information that gives clinicians the fastest time-to-answer of any medical reference," mentioned Scott Kelly, Chief Operating Officer of Sanford Guide. "This collaboration furthers that initiative, giving providers more time to spend with their patients and ensuring the highest standard of care."

"We're delighted to be working with PrecisePK to make clinically actionable treatment guidelines available with a single click from their platform. Sanford Guide's industry-leading infectious disease treatment guidelines are used in a variety of clinical settings, from the patient's bedside to the microbiology lab to the pharmacy. Our integration with PrecisePK helps providers access our information within their existing clinical workflow."

"In 2023, the work ahead to deliver AI automated patient care is still elaborate," says Anjum Gupta, PrecisePK's CEO, "what we can do is thoughtfully integrate technology into clinicians' daily workflow; we want to bring the best out of clinical judgment by converting the most updated and accurate information into ready-to-apply solutions."

