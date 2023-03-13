Ankura Appoints Dana White to Lead Global Strategic Advisory Group

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, today announced that Dana White, former Chief Pentagon Spokesperson for Secretary James Mattis, is the new business group leader of Ankura's Global Strategic Advisory practice. She will expand the group's services to propel the firm's global growth.

Dana has spent more than 20 years working in government, media, and global business. She most recently served as the Chief Communications Officer for Hyundai Motor North America.

"I am excited to welcome Dana to our leadership team. Her experience as a trusted advisor to top U.S. government officials and C-suite executives makes her uniquely qualified to lead and expand our global strategic advisory group," said Kevin Lavin, CEO of Ankura Consulting Group. With experience in the US, Europe, and Asia, Dana has worked at the nexus of business, media, and government. She has managed and advised some of the world's top leaders on the most consequential global events. Dana is the ideal candidate to advise and support clients navigating an increasingly complex and dynamic information and operational environment."

"I am thrilled to join Ankura and work with Kevin and a team of highly qualified experts to bring cross-functional solutions that help clients identify, navigate, and mitigate risks to their reputation and operations," said Dana White. Over the past 20 years, I've had the privilege to work alongside some of the best leaders and decision makers in the world. With the strong support of our geopolitical experts at McLarty Associates and the other members of our Global Strategic Advisory team, I am confident that we will bring the foresight, insight, and solutions clients need to stay agile and nimble in an ever-changing global environment."

Prior to Hyundai, Dana was the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesperson under Secretary of Defense James Mattis. She was also responsible for strategic communications for all branches of the U.S. Armed Services, Combatant Commands and their senior military, civilian and political leadership.

Dana was the Director of Policy and Strategic Communications for the Renault-Nissan Alliance in Paris, France, and a Professional Staff Member on the United States Senate Armed Services Committee under Senator John McCain.

She was an editorial writer for the Wall Street Journal, the Taiwan Country Director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Director of the Washington Roundtable for Asia-Pacific Press at the Heritage Foundation, and a publicist at the Fox News Channel in Washington, D.C. Dana started her career as a deputy press secretary on the U.S. House Republican Conference.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in East Asian Languages & Civilizations from the University of Chicago. She studied at Capital University of Economics and Business in Beijing and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,800 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative Lateral Thinking That Deliversᵀᴹ, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Valueᵀᴹ. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

