JinkoSolar Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Business Highlights

Significant year-over-year growth in module shipments in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on back of strong global demand.

At the end of 2022, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to have delivered a total of 130GW solar modules.

In December 2022 , our high-efficiency N-Type monocrystalline silicon solar cell set a new record with maximum conversion efficiency of 26.4%, exceeding the record of 26.1% we set in October 2022 .

At the end of 2022, the mass production efficiency of N-type TOPCon cells reached 25.1%, and the integrated cost of N-type modules was close to that of P-type modules.

N-type module shipments of approximately 7GW in the fourth quarter helped us achieve the 10GW target we set for the full year 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights

Quarterly shipments were 16,802 MW (16,020 MW for solar modules, and 782 MW for cells and wafers), up 54.8% sequentially, and up 73.3% year-over-year.

Total revenues were RMB30.40 billion ( US$4.41 billion ), up 55.8% sequentially and up 85.5% year-over-year. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules.

Gross profit was RMB4.28 billion ( US$620.0 million ), up 39.2% sequentially and up 61.7% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 14.1%, compared with 15.7% in Q3 2022 and 16.1% in Q4 2021. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly due to an increase in the cost of silicon.

Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd's ordinary shareholders was RMB709.7 million ( US$102.9 million ), compared with RMB549.8 million in Q3 2022 and RMB239.5 million in Q4 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd's ordinary shareholders, which excludes the impact from (i) a change in fair value of the convertible senior notes (the "Notes"), (ii) a change in fair value of long-term investment and (iii) the share based compensation expenses, was RMB312.4 million ( US$45.3 million ), compared with RMB427.5 million in Q3 2022 and RMB234.6 million in Q4 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB3.53 (US$0.51) and RMB1.46 (US$0.21) , respectively. This translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB14.11 (US$2.05) and RMB5.83 (US$0.85) , respectively.

Full Year 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights

Annual shipments were 46,580 MW (including 44,520 MW for solar modules, and 2,060 MW for cells and wafers), up 84.5% year over year.

Total revenues were RMB83.53 billion ( US$12.11 billion ), up 104.6% year over year. The year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules.

Gross profit was RMB12.35 billion ( US$1.79 billion ), up 85.4% year over year.

Gross margin of 14.8%, compared with 16.3% in full year of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to an increase in the cost of silicon.

Income from operations of RMB461.0 million ( US$66.8 million ), down 58.2% year over year.

Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd's ordinary shareholders was RMB665.2 million ( US$96.4 million ), down 7.7% year over year.

Adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd's ordinary shareholders, which excludes the impact from (i) a change in fair value of the "Notes", (ii)a change in fair value of long-term investment and (iii)the share based compensation expenses, was RMB1.44 billion ( US$208.3 million ), up 1.7 times year over year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB3.36 (US$0.49) and RMB3.32 (US$0.48) , respectively. This translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB13.44 (US$1.95) and RMB13.28 (US$1.93) , respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We closed a challenging 2022 with satisfactory results as we delivered strong operational and financial performance in the fourth quarter. Leveraging our outstanding global supply chain management and marketing network, our total shipments and total revenue increased significantly year over year. At the end of 2022, we became the first in the industry to reach the milestone of delivering a total of 130GW solar modules. Throughout the year, as raw material costs continued to rise, we continued to optimize our cost structure relentlessly through technical advancement and manufacturing process improvement, which partially relieved the pressure on profitability. Annual shipments of high-efficiency premium N-type products exceeded 10 GW, further optimizing our product mix and gradually improving our profitability. Net income was approximately US$102.9million, up 29.1% sequentially, and nearly tripling year-over-year.

Throughout 2022, the growth in demand for solar products did not slow down despite the compounded challenges in the industry such as the surge in raw material costs, pandemic disruption and macroeconomic uncertainties. In particular, the energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict caused prices of traditional energy to rise quickly and PV remained the optimum solution for countries to achieve energy transformation, because of its low-carbon footprint and economic advantages. Global PV demand in 2022 was approximately 320GWdc to 330GWdc, up about 50% year-over-year. Even in the more price-sensitive Chinese market, newly added installations grew by 59.3% year over year to reach 87.4 GWac (approximately 105GWdc), and distributed installations grew by nearly 75% year over year.

At the end of December, because of a seasonal unbalance between polysilicon supply and demand for PV products, combined with inventory adjustments across the supply chain, prices of polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules fluctuated, and this volatility led some downstream customers to pause orders. Since February 2022, polysilicon prices have rebounded and pricing games between the upstream and downstream of the solar industrial chain have to some extent impacted market sentiment. With polysilicon supply sufficient to support module demand throughout 2023, we believe the short-term rise in polysilicon prices will not last and instead a decline in polysilicon prices will drive down module prices and improve the economics of PV projects. We expect the market demand for PV products to continue to increase in 2023.

During the fourth quarter, as the industrial chain remained volatile, we continued to enhance operation management including strictly controlling inventories and flexibly adjusting production scheduling and volumes. The second phase of 8 GW TOPCon cell capacity in Hefei reached full production in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the second phase of 11 GW TOPCon cell capacity in Jianshan is expected to reach full production in March 2023. With our 35 GW of cell capacity gradually reaching full production, our integrated capacity structure continues to optimize, which will lower our blended costs.

In December, our high-efficiency N-Type monocrystalline silicon solar cell set a new record with maximum conversion efficiency of 26.4%. At the end of 2022, the mass-produced efficiency of our TOPCon cell capacity that has reached full production reached 25.1%, bringing the integrated cost of N-type products almost on par with P-type products. We are a preferred supplier of N-type products for global clients thanks to our well-established global marketing footprint and technological advantage. At the end of 2022, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to ship over 10 GW of N-type products. Our strategy to embrace N-type technology early and lead its development is paying off and many industry players are now following in our path. Leveraging our accumulated experience in mass production and marketing, the proportion of our N-type shipments of our total module shipments is expected to further increase in 2023. We are confident that we will maintain our leading position in terms of R&D, mass-produced efficiency and production capacity.

By the end of 2023, mass production efficiency of TOPCon cells is expected to reach 25.8%.We are optimistic about the growth potential for the PV market in the mid- and long-term and will continue to invest in developing N-type capacity which is now competitive in terms of technology and cost. By the end of 2023, we expect our annual production capacity for mono wafers, solar cells and solar modules to reach 75GW, 75GW and 90GW, respectively. We expect our module shipments to be in the range of 11.0 GW to 13.0 GW for the first quarter of 2023 and 60.0 GW to 70.0 GW for the full year 2023."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB30.40 billion (US$4.41 billion), an increase of 55.8% from RMB19.52 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 85.5% from RMB16.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules due to increasing demand in the global market.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB4.28 billion (US$620.0million), compared with RMB3.07 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB2.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross margin was 14.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 15.7% in the third quarter of 2022 and 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly due to an increase in the cost of silicon.

Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB646.2 million (US$93.7 million), compared with RMB63.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB485.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022 and 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB3.63 billion (US$526.4 million), an increase of 20.7% from RMB3.01 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 68.2% from RMB2.16 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to an increase in shipping costs for solar modules and an increase in impairment loss on property, plant and equipment.

Total operating expenses accounted for 11.9% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 15.4% in the third quarter of 2022 and 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest Expenses, Net

Net interest expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB111.7 million (US$16.2 million), a decrease of 13.2% from RMB128.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 22.6% from RMB144.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential and the year-over-year decrease were mainly due to an increase in interest income.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB94.0 million (US$13.6 million), compared with RMB225.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB109.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in the cash receipt of subsidies from local governments in China which are non-recurring, not refundable and with no conditions.

Exchange Gain/Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB35.0 million (US$5.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net exchange gain of RMB520.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a net exchange loss of RMB10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the exchange rate fluctuation of US dollars against RMB in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model.

The Company recognized a gain from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB396.8 million (US$57.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a gain of RMB233.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a gain of RMB9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The changes were primarily due to a decrease in the Company's stock price in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment

The Company acquired a 2.56% equity interest in a PV material supplier, which is accounted for using the fair value option and recorded as long-term investment. The Company recognized a gain from change in fair value of RMB101.9 million (US$14.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Equity in Earnings of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and a 9% equity interest in Xinte Ltd, a domestic silicon material supplier, and both are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in gain of affiliated companies of RMB148.5 million(US$21.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with gain of RMB38.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 and gain of RMB3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fluctuation of equity in gain of affiliated companies primarily arose from the net gain incurred by an affiliate company.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB239.4 million (US$34.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with an income tax expense of RMB150.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and an income tax expense of RMB126.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Controlling Interests

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB357.8 million (US$51.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB247.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB84.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential increase was mainly attributable to the increase of net income of the Company's major subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd ("Jiangxi Jinko"), and the year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increase of non-controlling interests after Jiangxi Jinko completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and started trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board on January 26, 2022. After the IPO, the Company holds approximately 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko. Ownership of non-controlling interests in Jiangxi Jinko increased from 26.72% to 41.38% due to the IPO.

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd's ordinary shareholders was RMB709.7 million (US$102.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB549.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB239.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact from (i)a change in fair value of the Notes (ii) a change in fair value of the long-term investment and (iii)the share based compensation expenses, the adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd's ordinary shareholders was RMB312.4 million (US$45.3 million), compared with RMB427.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB234.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB3.53 (US$0.51) and RMB1.46 (US$0.21), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.74 and RMB1.60, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, and RMB1.26 and RMB1.04, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB14.11 (US$2.05) and RMB5.83 (US$0.85), respectively in the fourth quarter of 2022; RMB10.97 and RMB6.39, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022; and RMB5.02 and RMB4.16, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had RMB11.32 billion (US$1.64 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB8.92 billion as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB17.09 billion (US$2.48 billion), compared with RMB7.47 billion as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's inventories were RMB17.09 billion (US$2.48 billion), compared with RMB13.25 billion as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB27.16 billion (US$3.94 billion), compared with RMB25.63 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues for full year 2022 were RMB83.53 billion (US$12.11 billion), an increase of 104.6% from RMB40.83 billion for full year 2021. The increase in total revenues was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules due to increasing demand in the global market.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for full year 2022 was RMB12.35 billion (US$1.79 billion), an increase of 85.4% from RMB6.66 billion for full year 2021. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules in 2022.

Gross margin was 14.8% for the full year 2022, compared with 16.3% for the full year 2021. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to an increase in the material cost of solar modules.

Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations for full year 2022 was RMB461.0 million (US$66.8 million), compared with RMB1.10 billion for full year 2021. Operating margin for full year 2022 was 0.6%, compared with 2.7% for full year 2021.

Total operating expenses for full year 2022 were RMB11.89 billion (US$1.72 billion), an increase of 113.9% from RMB5.56 billion for full year 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, operating expenses accounted for 14.2% for full year 2022, compared with 13.6% for full year 2021. The increase in total operating expenses was primarily due to (i) an increase in shipping cost, (ii) an increase in impairment loss and FA disposal of property, plant and equipment and (iii) an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense for full year 2022 was RMB490.7 million (US$71.1 million), a decrease of 21.4% from RMB624.0 million for full year 2021. The decrease was mainly due to an increase in interest income.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income for full year 2022 was RMB1.09 billion (US$158.0 million), compared with RMB465.7 million for full year 2021. The year over year increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the cash receipt of subsidies from local governments in China which are non-recurring, not refundable and with no conditions.

Exchange gain/Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB857.4 million (US$124.3 million) for full year 2022 due primarily to appreciation of US dollars against RMB. The Company recorded a net exchange loss of RMB47.8 million for full year 2021. The year-over-year changes were mainly due to the fluctuation in the Company's stock price as well as exchange rate fluctuation of US dollars against RMB in 2022.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option

The Company issued the Notes in May 2019 and has elected to measure them at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model. The Company recognized a loss from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB12.1 million (US$1.8 million) for full year 2022, compared to a gain of RMB191.6 million for full year 2021. The changes in 2022 was primarily due to the change in the Company's stock price in 2022.

Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment

The Company acquired a 2.56% equity interest in a PV material supplier, which is accounted for using the fair value option and recorded as long-term investment. The Company recognized a gain from change in fair value of RMB101.9 million (US$14.8 million) in 2022.

Equity in Income of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest of Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and a 9% equity interest in Xinte Ltd, a domestic silicon material supplier, and both are accounted using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in income of affiliated companies of RMB193.7 million (US$28.1 million) in 2022, compared with a gain of RMB59.8 million in 2021. The gain primarily arose from the net gain incurred by an affiliate company.

Income Tax Expense, Net

The Company recognized an income tax expense of RMB579.2 million (US$84.0 million) in 2022, compared with an income tax expense of RMB194.1 million in 2021.

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd's ordinary shareholders in 2022 was RMB665.2 million (US$96.4million), compared with a net income of RMB721.0 million in 2021. Excluding the impact from (i)a change in fair value of the Notes (ii) a change in fair value of the long-term investment and (iii)the share based compensation expenses, the adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd's ordinary shareholders was RMB1.44 billion (US$208.3 million), compared with RMB538.7 million in 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for full year 2022 were RMB3.36 (US$0.49) and RMB3.32 (US$0.48), respectively, compared to RMB3.78 and RMB2.01 for full year 2021. This translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB13.44 (US$1.95) and RMB13.28 (US$1.93), respectively for full year 2022, compared to RMB15.12 and RMB8.02 for full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operational Highlights

Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments

Total shipments were 16,802 MW in the fourth quarter of 2022, including 16,020 MW for solar module shipments and 782 MW for cell and wafer shipments.

Total shipments in the full year 2022 were 46,580 MW, including 44,520 MW for solar module shipments and 2,060 MW for cell and wafer shipments.

Operations and Business Outlook Highlights

35GW N-type TOPCon cells capacity started production in 2022. With this 35GW capacity ramping up and releasing in the coming quarters, we expect our integrated capacity structure to constantly improve and our cost structure to further optimize. N-type Tiger Neo modules continue to demonstrate a competitive premium and cost advantages over P-type modules. The proportion of N-type modules shipments of our total module shipments is expected to reach 60% in 2023, as we see very strong demand for high-efficiency products from a growing number of markets and customers. We will continue to maintain our leading position in N-type modules through technology iteration, improvement in mass production capability, and cost optimization.

First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects its module shipments to be in the range of 11.0 GW to 13.0 GW.

For full year 2023, the Company estimates its module shipments to be in the range of 60.0 GW to 70.0 GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

JinkoSolar expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 75.0 GW, 75.0 GW and 90.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2023.

Recent Business Developments

In November 2022 , the maximum solar conversion efficiency of JinkoSolar's 182 mm N-type module reached a new record of 23.86%.

In November 2022 , Jiangxi Jinko announced that it will supply approximately 522 MW of Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules for Phase l of the Santa Luzia Complex Project in Paraíba State, Brazil .

In December 2022 , JinkoSolar's 182 mm high-efficiency N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell set a new record, achieving a maximum solar conversion efficiency of 26.4% for its 182 mm and above large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell.

In December 2022 , JinkoSolar won the Harvard Business Review Global Chinese Edition "ESG Innovator of 2022."

In January 2023 , JinkoSolar revealed its Second Generation Tiger Neo panel family.

In February 2023, Jiangxi Jinko published certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except ADS and Share data)

For the quarter ended

For the year ended

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2022

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Revenues from third parties 16,361,236

19,418,227

30,319,493

4,395,913

40,794,759

83,195,673

12,062,239



























Revenues from related parties 26,472

101,089

84,133

12,198

31,763

333,195

48,309



























Total revenues 16,387,708

19,519,316

30,403,626

4,408,111

40,826,522

83,528,868

12,110,548



























Cost of revenues (13,743,415)

(16,447,649)

(26,127,056)

(3,788,067)

(34,168,686)

(71,182,245)

(10,320,455)



























Gross profit 2,644,293

3,071,667

4,276,570

620,044

6,657,836

12,346,623

1,790,093



























Operating expenses:

























Selling and marketing (1,117,473)

(1,980,508)

(2,290,925)

(332,153)

(2,856,464)

(7,278,444)

(1,055,275) General and administrative (776,137)

(823,679)

(896,601)

(129,995)

(1,963,562)

(3,508,678)

(508,710) Research and development (114,549)

(201,690)

(228,399)

(33,115)

(461,590)

(724,769)

(105,082) Impairment of long-lived assets (150,308)

(2,662)

(214,473)

(31,096)

(273,713)

(373,732)

(54,186) Total operating expenses (2,158,467)

(3,008,539)

(3,630,398)

(526,359)

(5,555,329)

(11,885,623)

(1,723,253)



























Income from operations 485,826

63,128

646,172

93,685

1,102,507

461,000

66,840 Interest expenses, net (144,420)

(128,749)

(111,716)

(16,197)

(624,029)

(490,703)

(71,145) Subsidy income 109,636

225,336

94,048

13,636

465,685

1,089,435

157,953 Exchange gain/(loss) (127,483)

650,466

(20,173)

(2,925)

(355,499)

1,025,891

148,740 Change in fair value of commodity futures -

(2,554)

350

51

-

(5,837)

(846) Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 116,993

(130,196)

55,182

8,001

307,689

(168,519)

(24,433) Change in fair value of Long-term Investment -

-

101,871

14,770

-

101,871

14,770 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option 9,540

232,961

396,794

57,530

191,641

(12,083)

(1,752) Other income/(loss), net (2,865)

(888)

(4,136)

(600)

1,911

7,408

1,074 Income before income taxes 447,227

909,504

1,158,392

167,951

1,089,905

2,008,463

291,201 Income tax expenses (126,872)

(150,775)

(239,356)

(34,703)

(194,140)

(579,242)

(83,982) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 3,471

38,904

148,475

21,527

59,809

193,708

28,085 Net income 323,826

797,633

1,067,511

154,775

955,574

1,622,929

235,304 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (84,359)

(247,811)

(357,841)

(51,882)

(234,554)

(957,772)

(138,864) Net income attributable to JinkoSolar

Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 239,467

549,822

709,670

102,893

721,020

665,157

96,440



























Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per share:

























Basic 1.26

2.74

3.53

0.51

3.78

3.36

0.49 Diluted 1.04

1.60

1.46

0.21

2.01

3.32

0.48



























Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per ADS:

























Basic 5.02

10.97

14.11

2.05

15.12

13.44

1.95 Diluted 4.16

6.39

5.83

0.85

8.02

13.28

1.93



























Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:

























Basic 190,775,385

200,494,033

201,189,189

201,189,189

190,672,869

198,004,260

198,004,260 Diluted 205,838,968

219,038,845

219,240,028

219,240,028

205,719,772

200,408,494

200,408,494



























Weighted average ADS outstanding:

























Basic 47,693,846

50,123,508

50,297,297

50,297,297

47,668,217

49,501,065

49,501,065 Diluted 51,459,742

54,759,711

54,810,007

54,810,007

51,429,943

50,102,123

50,102,123



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



























Net income 323,826

797,633

1,067,511

154,775

955,574

1,622,929

235,304 Other comprehensive income/(loss):

























-Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities -

1,638

(665)

(96)

-

973

141 -Foreign currency translation adjustments (107,654)

185,181

(101,240)

(14,678)

(67,732)

270,979

39,288 -Change in the instrument-specific credit risk (15,948)

48,293

(6,265)

(908)

41,972

100,158

14,522 Comprehensive income/(loss) 200,224

1,032,745

959,341

139,093

929,814

1,995,039

289,255 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (84,359)

(339,109)

(341,355)

(49,492)

(234,553)

(1,093,235)

(158,504) Comprehensive income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 115,865

693,636

617,986

89,601

695,261

901,804

130,751

























































JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 8,321,415

10,372,700

1,503,900 Restricted cash 602,044

948,254

137,484 Restricted short-term investments 9,261,918

8,945,271

1,296,942 Short-term investments 150,000

-

- Accounts receivable, net - related parties 29,417

142,218

20,620 Accounts receivable, net - third parties 7,471,103

17,088,558

2,477,608 Notes receivable, net - related parties -

282,824

41,006 Notes receivable, net - third parties 1,689,102

6,697,096

970,988 Advances to suppliers, net - related parties -

56,860

8,244 Advances to suppliers, net - third parties 1,536,155

3,271,284

474,292 Inventories, net 13,252,352

17,085,895

2,477,222 Forward contract receivables 73,532

119,625

17,344 Prepayments and other current assets, net - related parties 17,348

23,105

3,350 Prepayments and other current assets, net 2,435,056

3,273,121

474,558 Held-for-sale assets 684,631

-

- Available-for-sale securities -

104,499

15,151 Total current assets 45,524,074

68,411,310

9,918,709











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 1,204,697

1,328,680

192,640 Accounts receivable, net - third parties 27,624

-

- Long-term investments 633,866

1,711,072

248,083 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,969,894

32,290,088

4,681,623 Land use rights, net 1,090,057

1,319,411

191,297 Intangible assets, net 55,484

191,613

27,781 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 628,592

558,407

80,961 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 438,271

396,966

57,555 Deferred tax assets 371,767

704,244

102,106 Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year 296,709

310,375

45,000 Other assets, net - related parties 3,292

52,363

7,592 Other assets, net - third parties 2,739,159

1,421,669

206,123 Total non-current assets 27,459,413

40,284,888

5,840,761











Total assets 72,983,487

108,696,198

15,759,470











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable - related parties 15,863

-

- Accounts payable - third parties 6,799,854

10,378,076

1,504,680 Notes payable - related parties -

365,500

52,993 Notes payable - third parties 12,072,223

20,258,323

2,937,181 Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 1,240,791

2,035,931

295,182 Advances from related parties -

3,829

555 Advances from third parties 5,914,354

9,220,267

1,336,813 Income tax payable 214,856

737,735

106,962 Other payables and accruals 4,844,083

9,216,355

1,336,248 Other payables due to related parties 2,230

5,964

865 Forward contract payables 2,659

63,137

9,154 Financing lease liabilities - current 194,939

168,381

24,413 Operating lease liabilities - current 62,515

65,489

9,495 Short-term borrowings from third parties,

including current portion of long-term bank

borrowings 13,339,367

11,602,651

1,682,226 Guarantee liabilities to related parties 2,500

-

- Held-for-sale liabilities 553,234

-

- Deferred revenue 200,000

-

- Total current liabilities 45,459,469

64,121,638

9,296,767











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 9,896,455

13,839,314

2,006,512 Convertible senior notes 1,098,736

1,070,699

155,237 Accrued warranty costs - non current 858,641

1,422,276

206,211 Financing lease liabilities 236,374

69,881

10,131 Operating lease liabilities 385,420

339,885

49,279 Deferred tax liability 183,003

168,771

24,469 Long-term Payables 568,495

601,759

87,247 Guarantee liabilities to related parties

- non current 9,642

-

- Total non-current liabilities 13,236,766

17,512,585

2,539,086











Total liabilities 58,696,235

81,634,223

11,835,853











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 193,770,753 and 204,135,029 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 26

28

4 Additional paid-in capital 5,617,923

9,912,931

1,437,240 Accumulated other comprehensive income (154,375)

217,734

31,568 Treasury stock, at cost; 2,945,840 ordinary shares as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022 (43,170)

(43,170)

(6,259) Accumulated retained earnings 5,629,377

6,294,534

912,621











Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 11,049,781

16,382,057

2,375,174











Non-controlling interests 3,237,471

10,679,918

1,548,443











Total shareholders' equity 14,287,252

27,061,975

3,923,617











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 72,983,487

108,696,198

15,759,470

