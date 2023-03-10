HOKA AND BODEGA COME TOGETHER AGAIN TO FUSE OUTDOOR PERFORMANCE ENGINEERING WITH CITY-INSPIRED STREETWEAR DESIGN

The premium performance footwear brand and multi-dimensional streetwear company will release a limited-edition capsule around the popular Tor Ultra urban hiker.

GOLETA, Calif. and BOSTON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA® , a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is proud to announce their second capsule collection with Boston-based streetwear boutique Bodega® . HOKA and Bodega have joined forces once more to seamlessly blend outdoor performance technology with city streetwear design featuring a limited-edition version of the highly sought after Tor Ultra Hi and Lo urban hiking boots. Available starting March 24, 2023, the collaboration will inspire exploration of the 'World at Large.'

Established in 2006, Bodega has steadfastly maintained its position at the intersection of fashion, counterculture, community, and the arts. The second union of the two brands sees the synergistic integration of Bodega's hallmark brand attributes with the premium performance footwear silhouettes that HOKA is known for, to deliver a truly unparalleled collection. Designed through the lenses of scale and perspective, the HOKA x Bodega Tor Ultra Hi and Lo balance unique color combinations with top-tier technology, creating versatile options to recontextualize old stomping grounds and inspire treks to parts unknown.

Inspired by a Southwestern color palette, blending earth and clay tones with flashes of turquoise, and sunset gradients, the Tor is designed to fuel adventure. Finished with jacquard webbing that pays homage to vintage outdoorsy day packs and apparel, this special edition Tor capsule can breeze through casual outings but have credentials to go the distance.

Available in two special edition colorways and heights, the Tor Ultra Hi (MSRP $250) is given a monochrome finish in vibrant Eggplant, and Tor Ultra Lo (MSRP $225) is brought to life in Natural. The capsule retains the same GORE-TEX® bootie and rugged Vibram® Megagrip outsole as the original urban hike beast and has been reworked to include custom jacquard webbing at the heel tab and tongue.

"Continuing our close partnership with our friends at HOKA, our brands have collaborated once again to celebrate this iconic silhouette in both the Hi and Lo, writing a new chapter in its storied legacy." said Matt Zaremba, Director of Marketing at Bodega. "With the support of the HOKA team, we've been able to explore the Tor through a fresh creative lens and contribute something we think people will find as exciting as we have while on this journey together."

"Having an authentic connection with Bodega has really allowed for a fun process on both projects." said Travis Weisman, Director of Lifestyle Product at HOKA. "Each brand brings their own unique expression of creativity while still being open minded to each other's ideas."

The highly anticipated HOKA x Bodega Tor Ultra capsule collection will be available starting March 24, 2023 exclusively at Bodega.com , Bodega stores, HOKA.com , and at select retailers worldwide.

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA. com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has about 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

About Bodega®

Founded in 2006, Bodega has been a refuge and tool for a clandestine group of artists through the ideation and execution of creative endeavors examining the intersection of fashion, counterculture, community, and the arts.

