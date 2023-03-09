VIU BY HUB TO OFFER PERSONAL LINES DIGITAL BROKERAGE SOLUTION TO ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY ALUMNI

With access to VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform, ASU alumni now have unbiased choice and flexibility in how they shop for insurance alongside professional advice

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced a partnership to make personal insurance effortless for Arizona State University's (ASU) more than 500,000 alumni.

Powered by Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU leverages technology and years of insurance expertise to offer choice, convenience, neutrality and credibility when shopping for home and auto insurance.

"VIU by HUB improves the insurance buying process by providing a customized experience that evolves with an insurance buyer's needs," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "As ASU alums go on to make a difference in their communities and begin their careers, VIU by HUB enables them to worry less about personal insurance and spend more time pursuing their dreams."

Today, more than ever, home and auto owners are experiencing unexpected events and macroeconomic pressures that have placed a greater need to closely monitor costs accompanying ownership, such as insurance. Through this partnership with ASU Enterprise Partners, a private, non-profit entity supporting ASU, alumni benefit from a choice of carriers and powerful brokerage advice to protect and manage expenses tied to what matters most to them and their families.

Beyond insurance, the partnership includes VIU's support in the form of executive mentoring, talent development and more for ASU students.

"We want our partnerships to reflect our desire to protect customers today, anticipate their needs and guide them through tomorrow," Davis said. "These additional initiatives give us the opportunity to not only protect members of the ASU community today but share our expertise in insurance, technology and business to help support them in the future."

VIU partners with organizations to seamlessly offer personal insurance options to their members and clients, featuring a digital-first experience supported by human interaction and trusted advice. VIU's technical capabilities allow the platform to be easily embedded within the workflows and systems of partner organizations, such as alumni associations, enabling them to not only provide added value to their members and clients but build revenue streams to support organizational growth and goals.

"ASU and ASU Enterprise Partners went through an extensive process to find the right insurance partner to offer the best solution combining technology, experience and industry leadership," said Christine Carvalho, Vice President, Partner Success, ASU Outreach Hub, a business unit of ASU Enterprise Partners. "This relationship will let ASU's alumni enroll in a program, ensure they are getting the best rate, excellent coverage and continual digital review and renewal. It is basically an enroll and forget it program that we think will greatly benefit the ASU community."

VIU brings the expertise of HUB, which has been in business for more than four decades and is the largest personal lines broker in the U.S., to all its partnerships.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

About ASU Enterprise Partners

ASU Enterprise Partners is a private, nonprofit parent company whose mission is to provide an ecosystem of services to create solutions and generate resources to extend Arizona State University's reach and advance its charter. ASU Enterprise Partners supports ASU through resource raising, realty development, technology transfer, collaborative research, marketing and engagement solutions and acceleration of ed-tech innovations in support of universal lifelong learning. Its business units include the ASU Foundation, ASU Outreach Hub, ASURE, Enterprise Collaboratory at ASU, Milo Space Science Institute, RealmSpark, Skysong Innovations and University Realty. For more information, visit asuenterprisepartners.org/.

