NBF Launches New Sustainably Sourced Office Chair Collection

MILWAUKEE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-market office furniture solutions customers now have more accessible options when looking to outfit their space with sustainably sourced choices. NBF, a leader in helping people create ideal spaces that inspire achievement, today launches its new Parker chair collection, a reimagining of its most popular office chair options, designed to feature more recycled and recyclable materials.

"Our customers depend on us to design and equip spaces where they can do their best work," said NBF President Marcelo Podesta. "Increasingly that means spaces that use furniture options reflective of a desire to preserve our world for future generations, so we are very proud to now offer the Parker chair collection, an NBF exclusive."

One of the most distinctive features of the sustainably sourced Parker chair collection, which includes an executive high-back chair, executive mid-back chair and guest chair, is the stylish fabric seat with diamond stitching.

Available in anchor, stone, smoke and granite color options, the collection uses Comeback Performance Fabric with i-Clean® Technology featuring REPREVE® recycled polyester fiber. It includes at least 30 percent polyester yarn made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles. In fact, each linear yard of fabric contains recycled materials equivalent in volume to approximately nine standard-size 500 mL plastic water bottles. It also offers exceptional moisture repellency and stain resistance to stand up to heavy workplace use. This is the first time the fabric is available for commercial use.

The collection uses aluminum components made from 95 percent recycled materials and features a black matte finish achieved through powder coating, a process accepted in the industry as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional liquid paint that reduces the potential for waste during manufacturing.

"As we concepted this collection, we wanted to be sure that customers wouldn't have to trade-off when opting for a more sustainably sourced product," Podesta said. "That's why the design is inspired by and the price point mirrors one of our most highly rated and top selling office chair collections."

The chairs are UL GREENGUARD certified and have passed ANSI-BIFMA testing to meet commercial use and safety standards. They are available on NBF.com.

About NBF

At NBF, we believe in the power of inspiration, and in the power that inspiring spaces can have on people achieving big things. We have worked with hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country – from startups to Fortune 500 companies – to equip their workspaces with beautiful, comfortable and functional furniture for nearly 50 years.

NBF helps customers in business, healthcare, education, government, residential and hospitality environments by providing individual products or total office furniture and accessory solutions. Customers also can work with our design team to create space plans for effective furniture layout and design. Whatever our customers' definition of achievement is, we are driven to help and inspire them.

NBF is a member of TAKKT AG, a market-leading B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment in Europe and North America.

