Jensen Partners Named Europe's Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising by Private Equity Wire for Fourth Straight Year

Firm recognized for industry-leading integrated recruitment strategy and differentiated approach to sourcing diverse capital raisers

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners ("the Firm"), a leading global distribution-focused executive search and corporate advisory firm, today announced it has been named the "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations and Asset Raising" at Private Equity Wire's 2023 European Awards. Nominated firms in the service provider categories were based on a widespread survey of more than 100 General Partners (GPs) and other key industry participants across the private equity space.

This award marks the fourth consecutive year that Jensen Partners has been honored by Private Equity Wire as the top recruitment company for investor relations and asset raising in Europe. It comes as Jensen Partners continues to track unprecedented growth in hiring across alternative investment management firms. Since 2020, the Firm has reported notable progress for DEI across alternatives – data it has been monitoring for more than a decade. Jensen Partners launched Jensen DiversityMetrics™ in 2021 as part of an integrated recruitment strategy which combines long-term pipeline development with rich DEI analytical capabilities. The platform also helps inform Jensen Partners reports, which feature timely and crucial industry hiring and DEI data, trends and insights that are leveraged by key players throughout the alternative asset management industry.

"Over the years, Jensen Partners has solidified itself as the industry's leading data-driven talent solutions platform, redefining how firms tackle today's most pressing human capital challenges and opportunities," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners and Jensen DiversityMetrics™. "This award underscores the value that our integrated model generates for firms seeking to achieve tangible progress in their talent and capital initiatives. We're honored to receive this recognition once again, and we look forward to further accelerating the impact of our DEI and tech-enabled talent solutions on the alternative asset management industry, both in Europe and throughout the countries in which we operate."

Jensen Partners' fourth consecutive win comes as part of Private Equity Wire's annual set of awards, which recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in Europe across a wide range of categories. Votes were cast by hundreds of Jensen Partners' colleagues from across the industry, including GPs, LPs and service providers in the alternative investment space. The 2023 Private Equity Wire European Awards were announced and celebrated in person in London on March 8, 2023.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital raising and investment candidates. The Firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. Known globally as a leader in the asset management space for its transformative talent and DEI solutions, Jensen Partners has been named one of the world's most innovative companies with fewer than 100 employees by Fast Company; the "Best Recruiter" in Europe by Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire; and the top DEI provider within Operations and Service by Fund Intelligence. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

About Jensen DiversityMetrics™

Jensen DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360 degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce, including: verified demographic data for more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 8,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With Jensen DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

Jensen Partners publishes JensenDiversityMetrics™ data and insights in its quarterly newsletter. To sign up for Jensen Partners' newsletters, please visit: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/tbmquk0.

