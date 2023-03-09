DocuSign Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

"We finished the year strong, delivering across our key financial metrics and making tangible progress on our strategic priorities.  We are reshaping DocuSign to invest in our innovation roadmap and self-service capabilities," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. "Looking ahead, we aim to drive profitable growth at scale by executing our mission of smarter, easier, and trusted agreements."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $659.6 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $643.7 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $15.9 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year.
  • Billings were $739.0 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 79%, compared to 77% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 83% compared to 81% in the same period last year.
  • GAAP net income per basic share was $0.02 on 202 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.15 on 199 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.02 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.15 on 199 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.65 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to $0.48 on 207 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $137.1 million compared to $87.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Free cash flow was $113.0 million compared to $70.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $2.5 billion, an increase of 19% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $2.4 billion, an increase of 20% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $73.7 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.
  • Billings were $2.7 billion, an increase of 13% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 79%, compared to 78% in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82% for both periods.
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.49 on 201 million shares outstanding compared to $0.36 on 197 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.03 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to $1.98 on 208 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights

  • Executive Appointments. DocuSign appointed the following new key leaders:
  • Named Customers' Choice in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Electronic Signature. DocuSign was recognized by customers on Gartner Peer Insights as a Customers' Choice in the December 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Electronic Signature. Of the 12 solutions included, DocuSign had the highest number of reviews and is the only e-signature vendor recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction for meeting or exceeding both the market average for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

▪ Quarter ending April 30, 2023 (in millions, except percentages):

 Total Revenue










$639

to

$643

Subscription revenue










$625

to

$629

Billings










$615

to

$625

Non-GAAP gross margin










81 %

to

82 %

Non-GAAP operating margin










21 %

to

22 %

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding










207

to

212



Fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue










$2,695

to

$2,707

Subscription revenue










$2,633

to

$2,645

Billings










$2,705

to

$2,725

Non-GAAP gross margin










81 %

to

82 %

Non-GAAP operating margin










21 %

to

23 %

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding










207

to

212

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they navigate their systems of agreement. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1.3 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign platform to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information, visit http://www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2022. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our financial conditions and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release also include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding our growth. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size and growth of our total addressable market; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to effectively implement and execute our restructuring plans; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conflicts; our ability to successfully implement and maintain new and existing information technology systems, including our ERP system; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.

In addition, statements such as "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 filed on December 8, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC.  Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We cannot assure you that the results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, executive transition costs, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, tax impact related to an intercompany IP transfer, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue:








Subscription

$   643,677


$   564,006


$  2,442,177


$  2,037,272

Professional services and other

15,899


16,822


73,738


69,941

Total revenue

659,576


580,828


2,515,915


2,107,213

Cost of revenue:








Subscription

110,463


96,556


426,077


343,661

Professional services and other

26,963


34,898


110,011


122,790

Total cost of revenue

137,426


131,454


536,088


466,451

Gross profit

522,150


449,374


1,979,827


1,640,762

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

304,649


299,417


1,242,711


1,076,527

Research and development

125,891


110,692


480,584


393,362

General and administrative

91,641


64,443


316,228


232,757

Restructuring and other related charges

253



28,335


Total operating expenses

522,434


474,552


2,067,858


1,702,646

Loss from operations

(284)


(25,178)


(88,031)


(61,884)

Interest expense

(1,652)


(1,617)


(6,389)


(6,443)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

7,366


(2,621)


4,539


1,413

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

5,430


(29,416)


(89,881)


(66,914)

Provision for income taxes

567


1,029


7,573


3,062

Net income (loss)

$      4,863


$   (30,445)


$   (97,454)


$   (69,976)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:








Basic

$        0.02


$       (0.15)


$       (0.49)


$       (0.36)

Diluted

$        0.02


$       (0.15)


$       (0.49)


$       (0.36)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net
income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:








Basic

201,894


198,687


200,903


196,675

Diluted

206,260


198,687


200,903


196,675









Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:








Cost of revenue—subscription

$     11,644


$      9,500


$     46,916


$     31,152

Cost of revenue—professional services and other

7,431


8,096


25,758


27,347

Sales and marketing

55,760


52,040


222,334


186,759

Research and development

41,278


31,712


149,967


108,523

General and administrative

29,810


16,659


88,125


54,761

Restructuring and other related charges

36



5,626


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) 


(in thousands)

January 31, 2023


January 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$            721,895


$            509,059

Investments—current

309,771


293,763

Accounts receivable, net

516,914


440,950

Contract assets—current

12,437


12,588

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

69,987


63,236

Total current assets

1,631,004


1,319,596

Investments—noncurrent

186,049


94,938

Property and equipment, net

199,892


184,664

Operating lease right-of-use assets

141,493


126,021

Goodwill

353,619


355,058

Intangible assets, net

70,280


98,816

Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent

350,899


311,835

Other assets—noncurrent

79,484


50,337

Total assets

$         3,012,720


$         2,541,265

Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$             24,393


$             52,804

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

100,987


91,377

Accrued compensation

163,133


160,163

Convertible senior notes—current

722,887


Contract liabilities—current

1,172,867


1,029,891

Operating lease liabilities—current

24,055


37,404

Total current liabilities

2,208,322


1,371,639

Convertible senior notes, net—noncurrent


718,487

Contract liabilities—noncurrent

16,925


16,725

Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent

141,348


126,340

Deferred tax liability—noncurrent

10,723


9,316

Other liabilities—noncurrent

18,115


23,255

Total liabilities

2,395,433


2,265,762

Stockholders' equity




Common stock

20


20

Treasury stock

(1,785)


(1,532)

Additional paid-in capital

2,240,732


1,720,013

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,996)


(4,809)

Accumulated deficit

(1,598,684)


(1,438,189)

Total stockholders' equity

617,287


275,503

Total liabilities and equity

$         3,012,720


$         2,541,265

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income (loss)

$        4,863


$    (30,445)


$    (97,454)


$    (69,976)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities








Depreciation and amortization

22,279


20,750


86,255


81,913

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs

50,664


43,683


185,045


144,442

Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs

1,245


1,250


4,970


5,098

Non-cash operating lease costs

7,033


6,643


27,501


26,819

Stock-based compensation expense

145,961


118,006


538,726


408,542

Deferred income taxes

(1,348)


3,729


1,697


1,369

Other

2,183


4,274


15,723


9,871

Changes in operating assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable

(94,302)


(135,349)


(75,964)


(117,380)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,555


5,816


(5,038)


(7,074)

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs

(70,695)


(59,447)


(232,315)


(207,393)

Other assets

(6,612)


(206)


(22,319)


(11,496)

Accounts payable

(24,701)


5,445


(26,440)


12,148

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

6,467


(1,058)


7,340


10,828

Accrued compensation

14,046


23,909


(1,781)


1,128

Contract liabilities

86,353


89,435


143,177


250,482

Operating lease liabilities

(8,934)


(8,642)


(42,364)


(32,854)

Net cash provided by operating activities

137,057


87,793


506,759


506,467

Cash flows from investing activities:








Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash




(6,388)

Purchases of marketable securities

(131,461)


(81,366)


(533,710)


(384,128)

Sales of marketable securities


4,499



7,569

Maturities of marketable securities

112,148


90,113


423,917


283,184

Purchases of strategic and other investments

(125)


(1,000)


(3,750)


(1,750)

Purchases of property and equipment

(24,064)


(17,470)


(77,654)


(61,396)

Net cash used in investing activities

(43,502)


(5,224)


(191,197)


(162,909)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repayments of convertible senior notes


(13,071)


(16)


(77,906)

Repurchases of common stock



(63,041)


Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement and ESPP purchase

(17,283)


(63,412)


(84,403)


(386,521)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,669


2,553


12,678


23,729

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan



36,526


46,077

Net cash used in financing activities

(15,614)


(73,930)


(98,256)


(394,621)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

10,868


(3,122)


(3,784)


(5,594)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

88,809


5,517


213,522


(56,657)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1)

634,392


504,162


509,679


566,336

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1)

$   723,201


$   509,679


$   723,201


$   509,679

(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $1.3 million and $0.6 million as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)


Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin: 



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP gross profit

$  522,150


$  449,374


$ 1,979,827


$ 1,640,762

Add: Stock-based compensation

19,075


17,596


72,674


58,499

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

2,382


2,403


9,613


11,670

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

392


829


2,184


7,524

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

412



1,090


Non-GAAP gross profit

$  544,411


$  470,202


$ 2,065,388


$ 1,718,455

GAAP gross margin

79 %


77 %


79 %


78 %

Non-GAAP adjustments

4 %


4 %


3 %


4 %

Non-GAAP gross margin

83 %


81 %


82 %


82 %









GAAP subscription gross profit

$  533,214


$  467,450


$ 2,016,100


$ 1,693,611

Add: Stock-based compensation

11,644


9,500


46,916


31,152

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

2,382


2,403


9,613


11,670

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

243


417


1,393


3,703

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

126



447


Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

$  547,609


$  479,770


$ 2,074,469


$ 1,740,136

GAAP subscription gross margin

83 %


83 %


83 %


83 %

Non-GAAP adjustments

2 %


2 %


2 %


2 %

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

85 %


85 %


85 %


85 %









GAAP professional services and other gross loss

$ (11,064)


$ (18,076)


$    (36,273)


$    (52,849)

Add: Stock-based compensation

7,431


8,096


25,758


27,347

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

149


412


791


3,821

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

286



643


Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss

$  (3,198)


$  (9,568)


$     (9,081)


$    (21,681)

GAAP professional services and other gross margin

(70) %


(107) %


(49) %


(76) %

Non-GAAP adjustments

50 %


50 %


37 %


45 %

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin

(20) %


(57) %


(12) %


(31) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP sales and marketing

$  304,649


$  299,417


$ 1,242,711


$ 1,076,527

Less: Stock-based compensation

(55,760)


(52,040)


(222,334)


(186,759)

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

(2,571)


(3,205)


(11,093)


(13,100)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

(910)


(1,960)


(6,160)


(19,628)

Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

(1,467)



(3,820)


Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$  243,941


$  242,212


$   999,304


$   857,040

GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue

46 %


52 %


49 %


51 %

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue

37 %


42 %


40 %


41 %









GAAP research and development

$  125,891


$  110,692


$   480,584


$   393,362

Less: Stock-based compensation

(41,278)


(31,712)


(149,967)


(108,523)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

(460)


(1,097)


(3,469)


(10,341)

Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

(433)



(1,252)


Non-GAAP research and development

$  83,720


$  77,883


$   325,896


$   274,498

GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue

19 %


19 %


19 %


19 %

Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue

13 %


13 %


13 %


13 %









GAAP general and administrative

$  91,641


$  64,443


$   316,228


$   232,757

Less: Stock-based compensation

(29,810)


(16,659)


(88,125)


(54,761)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

(182)


(334)


(1,108)


(4,699)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses




(387)

Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

(364)


(1,207)


(1,019)


(5,099)

Less: Executive transition costs



(2,634)


Non-GAAP general and administrative

$  61,285


$  46,243


$   223,342


$   167,811

GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue

14 %


10 %


13 %


11 %

Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue

9 %


8 %


9 %


8 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP loss from operations

$     (284)


$ (25,178)


$ (88,031)


$ (61,884)

Add: Stock-based compensation

145,923


118,007


533,100


408,542

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

4,953


5,608


20,706


24,770

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

1,944


4,220


12,921


42,192

Add: Acquisition-related expenses




387

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

2,676


1,207


7,181


5,099

Add: Restructuring and other related charges

253



28,335


Add: Executive transition costs



2,634


Non-GAAP income from operations

$  155,465


$  103,864


$  516,846


$  419,106

GAAP operating margin

— %


(4) %


(3) %


(3) %

Non-GAAP adjustments

24 %


22 %


24 %


23 %

Non-GAAP operating margin

24 %


18 %


21 %


20 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP net income (loss)

$      4,863


$   (30,445)


$   (97,454)


$   (69,976)

Add: Stock-based compensation

145,923


118,007


533,100


408,542

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

4,953


5,608


20,706


24,770

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

1,944


4,220


12,921


42,192

Add: Acquisition-related expenses




387

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

1,291


1,250


4,970


5,098

Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments

4,073



3,689


(5,270)

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

2,676


1,207


7,181


5,099

Add: Restructuring and other related charges

253



28,335


Add: Executive transition costs



2,634


Add: Income Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(1)

(32,742)



(97,158)


Non-GAAP net income

$   133,234


$     99,847


$   418,924


$   410,842









Numerator:








Non-GAAP net income

$   133,234


$     99,847


$   418,924


$   410,842

Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes

46


25


29


37

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$   133,280


$     99,872


$   418,953


$   410,879









Denominator:








Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

201,894


198,687


200,903


196,675

Effect of dilutive securities

4,366


8,474


5,595


11,322

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

206,260


207,161


206,498


207,997









GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$        0.02


$       (0.15)


$       (0.49)


$       (0.36)

GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

$        0.02


$       (0.15)


$       (0.49)


$       (0.36)

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

$        0.66


$        0.50


$        2.09


$        2.09

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$        0.65


$        0.48


$        2.03


$        1.98

(1)  Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%. Estimating a non-GAAP tax rate of 20%,
the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments was $19.1 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022 and $79.7 million
for the year ended January 31, 2022.

Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$   137,057


$     87,793


$   506,759


$   506,467

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(24,064)


(17,470)


(77,654)


(61,396)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

112,993


70,323


429,105


445,071

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(43,502)


(5,224)


(191,197)


(162,909)

Net cash used in financing activities

$   (15,614)


$   (73,930)


$   (98,256)


$ (394,621)

Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended January 31,


Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue

$   659,576


$   580,828


$  2,515,915


$  2,107,213

Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period

1,191,269


1,049,106


1,191,269


1,049,106

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period

(1,113,131)


(961,243)


(1,049,106)


(800,940)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period

17,945


19,708


18,273


21,021

Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period

(16,615)


(18,273)


(16,615)


(18,273)

Non-GAAP billings

$   739,044


$   670,126


$  2,659,736


$  2,358,127

