Ameritas earns 16th BenchmarkPortal Center of Excellence certification

LINCOLN, Neb., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 16th consecutive year, the Ameritas group division earned BenchmarkPortal's Center of Excellence certification. It is one of the world's most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry. To earn it, contact centers must meet or surpass strict standards each year.

Ameritas is one of only a handful of companies to earn Center of Excellence certification for 16 years in a row. This honor places Ameritas in the top 10 percent of all participating insurance industry contact centers in North America.

"BenchmarkPortal is the gold standard in customer experience initiatives, and our 16th Center of Excellence award is proof that our call center associates' commitment to customer service and support is among the most elite in the industry," said Kelly Wieseler, executive vice president, group division, at Ameritas. "We are honored to have our efforts recognized yet again by the largest database of call center metrics in the world."

Bruce Belfiore, BenchmarkPortal CEO said, "Maintaining high levels of excellence over so many years is a wonderful testimony to a contact center's frontline associates and management teams, who support and encourage this type of commitment to excellence. I believe the Ameritas group division's contact center professionals have shown exceptional dedication."

Being a BenchmarkPortal certified call center can provide significant benefits to both a company's call center and its customers. Earning this achievement demonstrates a commitment to excellence that helps improve efficiencies, customer satisfaction and employee engagement.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information, visit benchmarkportal.com.

