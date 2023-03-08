Texas Pete® Hot Sauce & GiftAMeal® Set Milestone For Feeding The Hungry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garner Foods®, the makers of Texas Pete® Hot Sauce, announced a commitment to feeding the hungry through food banks across America. With the first-of-its-kind online system for customers to gift up to four meals to their local food bank paid for by Garner Foods®, using a system pioneered by GiftAMeal®.

Texas Pete® is the first consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand to partner with GiftaMeal® to support food banks nationwide. (PRNewswire)

Texas Pete® is the first consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand to partner with GiftAMeal® to support food banks nationwide

"Garner Foods has always been committed to helping feed the hungry," says Katie Chaffin, Director of Marketing at Garner Foods®. "Texas Pete® is the first consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand to partner with GiftAMeal® to support food banks nationwide. Simply take a photo of one of our Texas Pete® products using the GiftAMeal® platform to provide a meal locally. Additional donations will be made when consumers share their photo on social media."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are food insecure. Through various donations, Garner Foods has supported the Feeding America® Food Banks and fed over one million hungry children through the No Kid Hungry® Program of the Share Our Strength® non-profit.

"Feeding the hungry has always been my passion. With GiftAMeal®, I wanted to create an easy and fun way for people to help their communities," says Andrew Glantz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GiftAMeal®.

To participate, a customer uses their phone's camera to scan a QR code to launch the GiftAMeal® experience . Then, they take a photo of any Texas Pete® product at home or a participating restaurant location. For submitting their photo, Garner Foods® will make a donation to the nearby food bank to provide a meal.

"I applaud Garner Foods for their vision in supporting this important social cause as the first national CPG company to embrace our technology to make feeding the hungry simple and free for customers across America," said Glantz.

The Texas Pete® GiftAMeal® Program is now underway. Customers can visit TexasPete.com/GiftAMeal to get started by taking a photo of any Texas Pete® Sauce, then sharing their message though the GiftAMeal platform. Soon, participating restaurants and supermarket retailers across the country can support the program.

"We want to thank our Texas Pete® fans with the opportunity to feel good about playing an important role in helping to feed the hungry in our communities," says Chaffin.

About Garner Foods®

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Garner Foods® is famous for its Texas Pete® Hot Sauce, a leading brand of hot sauce in the U.S. Founded in 1929, as a maker of barbecue sauce, the company now sells a full line of sauces (hot, wing, bbq and more) under the Texas Pete® brand, as well as, salsa and tortilla strips under the Green Mountain Gringo® brand. Garner Foods products are sold in supermarkets, military commissaries, convenience stores, and restaurants. Food&Wine® voted Texas Pete® Hot Sauce the best overall store-bought hot sauce in January 2023. Green Mountain Gringo® Salsa was named Best Overall store-bought salsa in March 2023 by EatingWell®.

About GiftaMeal®

Founded in 2015, GiftAMeal® is a local marketing program that helps provide a meal to a family in need whenever a guest takes a photo of their purchase from a partner business. Over 500 businesses in 28 states currently participate and over 1,250,000 meals have been given so far! GiftAMeal® also has a free mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

Garner Foods (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Garner Foods