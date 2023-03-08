Samsonite Bolsters Consumer Experience and Streamlines Returns Management with ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix fully integrated returns management system provides Samsonite

with a 360-degree view of its returns process

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, and Samsonite, a leader in the global lifestyle bag industry, partner to provide an easy-to-use, self-activated warranty and repair portal for Samsonite's customers. With ReverseLogix's configurable and flexible workflows, increased visibility of the consumer journey, supply chain software agnostic integration capabilities, as well as more control over returns management processes, Samsonite is enhancing its already world-class customer service to a new level.

"When we were ready to look at enhancing our warranty process, one of our biggest needs was finding a consumer-facing returns solution," said Stephanie Kalch, senior director of customer service of North America at Samsonite. "It was also critical for us to find a return management system that had the ability to easily integrate into our other systems. ReverseLogix met our requirements across the board and when we turned ReverseLogix on, we immediately gained visibility into our returns and warranty volume like never before."

Implementing the ReverseLogix returns management system also provides Samsonite with detailed insight into specific parts or products being returned. This visibility equips Samsonite with the data to analyze and predict future warranty claims and consumer behavior, enhancing Samsonite's knowledge of product performance across the entire consumer journey.

"We wanted to offer our customers a better warranty experience through a customer-centered interface," continued Kalch. "ReverseLogix enabled our customers to go onto our brand sites and self-activate their warranty rather than relying on our call centers or our repair centers."

Additionally, the experience Samsonite customers have at its repair centers is central to their overall brand experience. By being able to track the productivity of the repair centers, the Samsonite team can hold them accountable to quality assurance and turnaround time to ensure customers are getting their bags fixed and back in their hands quickly.

"Through this partnership, Samsonite can continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience, as well as gain full visibility into both their internal and consumer-facing returns processes," said Gaurav Saran, chief executive officer at ReverseLogix. "We are excited to continue working with the Samsonite team as they continue to optimize their returns processes and set higher standards for customer support."

About Samsonite

With a heritage dating back more than 110 years, Samsonite International S.A. ("Samsonite" or the "Company," together with its consolidated subsidiaries the "Group"), is a leader in the global lifestyle bag industry and is the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company. The Group is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags and travel accessories throughout the world, primarily under the Samsonite®, Tumi®, American Tourister®, Gregory®, High Sierra®, Kamiliant®, ebags®, Lipault®, and Hartmann® brand names as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit www.reverselogix.com.

Media Contact

Chuck Fuerst

Chief Marketing Officer

+1-612-353-7833

chuck@reverselogix.com

(PRNewsfoto/ReverseLogix Corp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReverseLogix Corp