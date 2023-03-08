Energy Finders Inc Announces Major Technology License for Next Generation Clean Energy

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Finders, Inc. (OTC PINK: EGYF) - ("Energy Finders, Inc" or the "Company")

Energy Finders, Inc (EGYF) is pleased to announce signed Heads of Agreement for an exclusive license for eBox, an Intelligent Energy Harvesting (IEH) technology that is set to transform the company into an emerging leader in the next generation of cleantech energy.

Mohammed Zulfiquar stated, "I am excited to share this monumental day with all of the shareholders of Energy Finders, Inc. eBox is specifically designed to utilize the latest advancements in cutting edge space technologies. We believe that our technology roadmap has profound potential to revolutionize the renewable energy industry while making a significant impact in the fight against rising energy costs, rolling power blackouts and climate change.

"The company is now on a journey to recruit scientists and engineers, both in the US and UK to commence work on the POC (Proof of Concept) and Protype development.

"The company is now well positioned with a highly disruptive technology asset at the center of our ability to raise capital, file our Form 10 Registration and complete a two-year audit of our financials. We expect the remainder of 2023 to be a breakout year for EGYF.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal shareholders for their continued support as we embark on this exciting new journey together. We look forward to launching our new EGYF website and product branding initiatives within our next news releases."

About Energy Finders, Inc

Energy Finders, Inc is an innovation company in the field of renewable energy applications within global markets. As of March of 2023, the company has acquired an exclusive international license for a new smart solar energy technology currently titled "Project eBox: Intelligent Energy Harvesting". Management has a desire to work toward upgrading to the OTC-QB market in 2023/24. For more information on Energy Finders Inc, please email IR@energyfinders.us or call 301-401-1729 (8am-6pm EST).

Mohammed Zulfiquar, CEO

Energy Finders, Inc. (EGYF)

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

