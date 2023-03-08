Constant Contact Launches "Be A Marketer" Podcast for Small Businesses

Weekly show highlights inspirational stories from successful small businesses and offers

guidance from industry experts on how to market better online

WALTHAM, Mass., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a customer-focused digital marketing and CRM platform used by millions of small businesses and nonprofits, today announced the launch of " Be A Marketer ", a new weekly podcast for small businesses. Hosted by Dave Charest, Director of Small Business Success at Constant Contact, the show explores what entrepreneurs and nonprofits need to know to attract the right people, build relationships and grow their businesses. "Be A Marketer" is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Google, Spotify, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Constant Contact) (PRNewswire)

During each episode of "Be A Marketer", Charest invites small business leaders and industry experts to share their stories about the ups and downs they experience, and how they stay connected to their customers. The discussions are meant to inspire listeners by highlighting real challenges that other small businesses face, as well as the solutions that help them overcome those barriers. Charest also helps simplify digital marketing for listeners by providing guidance on how they can more effectively market their business online.

"Small businesses provide so much to our communities, but when it comes to marketing themselves, most feel unsure about where to start," said Laura Goldberg, chief marketing officer at Constant Contact. "As experts in small business marketing, it's our responsibility to be a resource for those business leaders. We started the 'Be A Marketer' podcast as a fun and approachable place for all marketers to learn more about how to stand out and attract customers online. As the podcast grows, we hope it helps provide a new generation of entrepreneurs with the inspiration, knowledge and confidence to successfully reach and engage their customers."

Highlights from the first eight episodes of "Be A Marketer" include conversations with four-time Olympian and small business owner Tamika Catchings, marketing guru Dave Gerhardt, a husband-and-wife team selling hot sauce, a business coach and single mom of three, and other inspirational business owners.

Constant Contact's "Be A Marketer" podcast is now live and available for download . New episodes are released on Thursdays.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact delivers for small businesses and nonprofits with powerful tools that simplify and amplify digital marketing. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we deliver the performance and guidance to build strong connections and generate powerful results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Constant Contact