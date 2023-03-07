Venture MLS Welcomes David Anderson as New Venture Partner

CHINO HILLS, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture MLS, the venture capital fund established in 2022 by California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), is pleased to welcome David Anderson as a new Venture Partner. Anderson has a long history of working at the intersection of technology and real estate.

In his new position, Anderson's responsibilities will include identifying investors and fundraising opportunities while promoting the objectives and varied portfolio investments of Venture MLS to a broad network of companies, firms, and entrepreneurs. With his experience in managing fast growing companies and his knowledge of real estate technologies, he will be advising the managers of both Venture MLS and its portfolio companies while vetting potential investments.

"I've known the CRMLS team for a long time and have been impressed by their commitment to forward thinking initiatives, so the announcement of their new fund really piqued my interest," said Anderson. "The real estate industry is in a state of change right now, and new technologies are more important than ever. I look forward to advising startups and helping them scale quickly."

"I met David back when he was at LionDesk, and it's a great privilege to bring him aboard the Venture MLS team," said Art Carter, Venture MLS fund manager and CEO of CRMLS. "The goal of Venture MLS is to find exciting new investments and nurture them to be real industry game-changers. David's knowledge in the technology space will be invaluable as Venture MLS grows."

Anderson was the founder of LionDesk and led it to be one of the fastest growing companies in the US, reaching no. 360 in 2020's Inc. 5000 ranking. In 2021, LionDesk was acquired by Lone Wolf, where Anderson continued as General Manager, Agents & Teams. He has been named to the Swanepoel Power 200 report twice and currently serves as an advisor to several startups through his new endeavor, ReTechAlliance.

About Venture MLS

Venture MLS was created by industry veterans to leverage MLS knowledge into new technological advancements via strategic investment. Its first initiative, Venture MLS Fund I, will back seed and early-stage real estate technology companies, and is now inviting participation from groups and individual stakeholders within the organized real estate industry. For more information on Venture MLS, visit www.venturemls.com

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

