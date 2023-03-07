SymphonyAI Adds KPI 360 Industrial Solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Customers can now use the scalability, reliability, and agility of Microsoft Azure to deploy KPI 360 to improve manufacturing operations.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI software solutions for strategic industries, today announced the availability of its manufacturing operations insights solution, KPI 360, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. KPI 360 customers can now take advantage of streamlined deployment and management through the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to improve manufacturing operations and accelerate autonomous plant operations.

KPI 360, a product of the SymphonyAI Industrial vertical, uses highly advanced AI and real-time data monitoring to provide manufacturers with actionable operating insights at all levels of a plant by combining multiple data sources into a single, complete industrial dashboard. KPI 360 uses SymphonyAI Industrial's domain knowledge engine and offers pre-built KPIs for industrial assets and applications so manufacturers can pull from data sources directly or through an API. These unique features make it easy for users to set up, maintain, and expand dashboards over time without needing any software expertise.

KPI 360 joins other SymphonyAI Industrial solutions available in the Azure Marketplace: Performance 360, Vision 360, APM 360, MOM 360, Proceedix, and Batch 360. SymphonyAI also offers software applications from the company's financial services, retail, and IT service management verticals in the Azure Marketplace.

"KPI 360 is a self-service product that enables users to get a clear view of business operations across a manufacturing plant without having to write a single line of code," said SymphonyAI Industrial CEO Dominic Gallello. "Efficiency and flexibility are the core of KPI 360. By making it available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we streamline the deployment process for manufacturers looking to overhaul and optimize their operations."

"With the power of vertical industry-specific AI, our software applications are breaking new ground in operational intelligence for today's agile factories worldwide," said Kumar Abhimanyu, SVP of strategic partnerships at SymphonyAI. "In partnership with Microsoft, we offer AI-powered solutions that drive digital transformation for industrial enterprises. The integration of KPI 360 with Microsoft Azure delivers a secure, accessible, and cutting-edge solution, using industry-specific AI to turn data into valuable insights and power agile, data-driven operations manufacturing everywhere."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like KPI 360 reach more customers and markets."

Additional SymphonyAI vertical software applications available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace include:

The SymphonyAI software applications available through the Azure Marketplace are sold both by SymphonyAI and Microsoft. All SymphonyAI software applications available through the Azure Marketplace run on Azure, removing the added cost of storage and computational capabilities required when running AI outside a cloud ecosystem.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

